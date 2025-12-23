Alia presents N605.5bn 2026 budget to Benue Assembly

MAKURDI, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Monday presented a ₦605.5 billion 2026 budget proposal to the Benue State House of Assembly, outlining a spending plan anchored on rural development, livelihood support and sustained economic growth.

The proposed budget, themed “Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth,” represents a 10 per cent increase over the 2025 appropriation, reflecting the administration’s renewed focus on revitalising rural communities and strengthening the state’s productive base.

Presenting the estimates, Alia said the budget framework was designed to address years of underinvestment in Benue’s rural areas, which he described as the backbone of food production and cultural heritage, while promoting inclusive growth and long-term economic stability.

A breakdown of the proposal shows ₦281.09 billion allocated to recurrent expenditure, accounting for 46.4 per cent of the total budget. The recurrent component marks a 21.69 per cent increase over the revised 2025 figure and is expected to cover the new minimum wage, salaries, and other overhead and administrative costs.

For capital expenditure, the governor proposed ₦342.42 billion to fund infrastructure development, livelihood support programmes and other growth-stimulating projects, particularly in rural areas. The capital allocation reflects a marginal 1.66 per cent change over the revised 2024 capital budget.

Alia described the budget presentation as an expression of responsibility and optimism, reiterating his administration’s commitment to delivering development outcomes that align with the aspirations of Benue residents.

Responding, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, thanked the governor for presenting what he described as the administration’s third budget in line with constitutional requirements. He pledged the legislature’s readiness to give the estimates prompt consideration.

Emberga assured that the House would work expeditiously to process and pass the budget, urging Ministries, Departments and Agencies to cooperate fully with legislative committees during budget defence to ensure the passage of a transparent, people-centred 2026 appropriation. (NAN)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.