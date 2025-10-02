ALEX OTTI, PORT HARCOURT ROAD, AND THE QUEST FOR A PRESIDENTIAL PRESENCE.

All eyes are on Aba as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to visit Abia State tomorrow, October 3rd, to commission the now highly-publicised Port Harcourt Road and adjoining streets, an event that will mark the third time Abians anticipate seeing the President on their soil for what are touted as “Otti’s Projects.”

But is this fanfare a testament to real progress or a smokescreen for deeper administrative failings?

Observers remain divided. While the Otti-led administration celebrates what it calls transformational strides, many point to the reality on the ground, a state still grappling with basic infrastructure and accountability, despite receiving massive federal allocations.

In neighboring states like Enugu, Anambra, and Imo, visible developmental footprints speak volumes. Governors there are delivering mega projects with evident value. But in Abia, the same cannot be confidently said. How does a 6-kilometre road in Aba reportedly gulp over ₦36 billion?

Minister of Works, David Umahi, must come clean on this. If the Federal Government plans to reimburse the state, then Nigerians deserve transparency. The math must make sense.

The silence surrounding Governor Otti’s opaque style of governance is both disturbing and dangerous. Public funds seem to vanish into loosely defined projects, and those entrusted with oversight appear conveniently blind. When billions are disbursed, but little reaches the streets and communities, the citizens are the ultimate losers.

President Tinubu’s visit, if it truly holds, must not just be about ribbon-cutting. It should be a moment of scrutiny and accountability. And if the visit is merely political theatre, Abians must take note: propaganda has an expiry date.

At the core of this unfolding drama is a hard truth: when leaders siphon public resources, there’s little left for genuine transformation or social welfare. No amount of optics or staged celebrations can substitute for tangible progress.

Aba deserves better. Abia deserves more.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.