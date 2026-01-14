Alawe Commends Oyebanji, Community Leaders for Transformative Road and Health Projects in Ilawe Ekiti

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti and former Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adebanji Alabi, has showered encomiums on Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for what he described as landmark infrastructural and healthcare interventions that have significantly improved the living standards of residents in the ancient town.

Naija247News reports that the monarch gave the commendation during a New Year prayer session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at his palace in Ilawe Ekiti, where community leaders, clerics and residents gathered to usher in the new year.

Speaking at the event, Oba Alabi acknowledged the governor’s commitment to inclusive development, particularly applauding the construction and rehabilitation of key arterial roads linking Ilawe Ekiti to neighbouring communities. Naija247News gathered that the monarch specifically cited the Ilawe–Ikere Road, Ilawe–Erijiyan Road, Ilawe–Igede Road and the Ilawe–Igbaraodo Road as projects that have eased transportation, boosted commerce and enhanced access to social services.

The traditional ruler also praised the overhaul of the General Hospital, Ilawe Ekiti, noting that the provision of modern, state-of-the-art medical equipment has strengthened healthcare delivery and reduced the burden on residents who previously travelled long distances for quality medical attention. Naija247News understands that the health intervention has already begun to improve emergency response and general patient care within the community.

Beyond the state government’s efforts, Oba Alabi commended eminent indigenes of Ilawe Ekiti for their individual and collective contributions to the town’s growth. Those acknowledged include renowned Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu; Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi; Ekiti South West Local Government Chairman, Mr. Richard Apolola; APC chieftain, Mr. Makinde Araoye; the Governor’s Special Adviser, Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle; and Mr. Yemi Alatise.

In particular, the monarch lauded Senator Adaramodu for facilitating the construction of the modern Oba Afuntade Market, donating buses to the Alawe-in-Council and securing employment opportunities for several jobless youths from the community.

However, Oba Alabi issued a stern warning against poor political representation, accusing an unnamed politician of failing to add value to the town. He stressed that Ilawe Ekiti would no longer support individuals without political capacity or vision to represent the community in elective offices, including the House of Assembly.

The monarch concluded by offering prayers for peace, unity and prosperity among Ilawe indigenes in the new year, urging leaders at all levels to sustain their commitment to grassroots development.