Alaafin of Oyo to Install Seyi Tinubu as “Okanlomo of Yorubaland”

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, is set to confer the prestigious Yoruba chieftaincy title of “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, December 21, 2025. On the same occasion, Senator Abdul’Aziz Yari, representing Zamfara West, will be installed as the “Obaloyin of Yorubaland”.

The announcement was made public via a flier circulating on social media, and confirmed by the Alaafin’s media aide, Bode Durojaiye, who assured that a press statement detailing the event would soon be released.

The title “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” translates to “the one dear to the hearts of all Yoruba people” or “beloved child”, reflecting a high level of respect, affection, and cultural significance within the Yoruba community.

This installation comes months after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, conferred the title “Okanlomo of Oodua” on philanthropist and Bada Olubadan designate, Dotun Sanusi, sparking a brief controversy over chieftaincy supremacy between the two Yoruba monarchs—a dispute that was later amicably resolved.

Recently, the Ooni also honored First Lady Remi Tinubu with the chieftaincy title “Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua”, a title historically associated with prominent Yoruba women such as the late Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, wife of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The ceremony coincided with the Ooni’s 10th coronation anniversary and saw attendance from numerous traditional rulers and dignitaries, including the Olu of Warri, Sultan of Sokoto, and the Soun of Ogbomoso.

The conferral of such titles highlights the continuing importance of Yoruba chieftaincy institutions in recognizing leadership, societal contributions, and influence within the cultural sphere.

