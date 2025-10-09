Akwa Ibom governor signs ₦695 billion supplementary budget into law

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has signed a ₦695 billion supplementary budget into law, increasing the state’s total revised budget for 2025 to ₦1.65 trillion. The breakdown of the supplementary budget includes ₦125.66 billion for recurrent expenditure and ₦569.33 billion for capital expenditure. This development marks a significant step towards driving growth and development in various sectors of Akwa Ibom State’s economy .

Key Projects Funded

– *Infrastructure Development:* Renovation of Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Oron Maritime and Jetty Project, CNG City Bus Project, and 10-Airport Projects

– *Social Services:* Ibom International Hospital, General Hospitals in Ukanafun and Ibiono Ibom LGAs, Mother and Child Hospital, and Aviation Village

– *Economic Development:* Tree Crop Revolution, State Electricity Market, Tourism Destination Marketing, and Arise Senior Citizens Centre

Implementation and Oversight

Governor Eno has released ₦60 billion to contractors with verified Interim Payment Certificates, urging them to adhere to project timelines and standards. The state’s Project Delivery Meeting showcased progress reports on 12 major projects across various sectors, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability .

Stakeholder Support

Stakeholders, including Senator Effiong Bob and Speaker of the State Assembly, Udeme Otong, have commended Governor Eno for his leadership style, fiscal prudence, and dedication to sustainable development. They have pledged their unwavering support for his administration’s vision of a united and prosperous Akwa Ibom.

The signing of the ₦695 billion supplementary budget into law is a significant milestone in Akwa Ibom State’s development journey. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and people-centered governance, Governor Umo Eno’s administration is poised to drive growth and deliver meaningful projects to the people. As the state looks forward to accelerated development, citizens can expect improved infrastructure, job opportunities, and enhanced welfare.

Reporting by Favor Akpan