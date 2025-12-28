Akpabio seeks Remo, Ijebu unity to achieve Ijebu-Remo State

SAGAMU, Ogun, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on the people of Remoland to strengthen unity and collaboration with their Ijebu kinsmen in pursuit of the proposed Iebu-Remo State.

Akpabio made the appeal at the 2025 Remo Day celebration, held at the Akarigbo Pavilion, Sagamu, describing harmony and cooperation as essential to realising the collective aspiration. The event carried the theme: “One People, Diverse Cultures, One Identity.”

“I want to urge the Remo people to continue to live in peace. Remo is blessed with hardworking industrialists, which explains the concentration of industries in this area. Work closely with the Ijebu people towards the creation of Ijebu-Remo State. We at the National Assembly will support you,” Akpabio said.

He noted that the cultural festival provided an opportunity for collective reflection and strategic thinking about the development of the homeland. Akpabio also described his presence at the event as a symbol of Nigeria’s unity across ethnic boundaries, stressing that diversity should be embraced as a strength in nation-building.

The Senate President further assured Nigerians that insecurity across the country would soon be addressed, highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to tackle national security challenges.

Akpabio commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for infrastructural developments in Ogun State, particularly the Gateway International Airport, which he described as the best in the country.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks, praised Remoland as a land blessed with illustrious sons and daughters, whose contributions had enhanced the state and national development. He said the massive turnout at the event reflected the unifying power of culture, emphasizing that societies that lose touch with their roots risk losing their identity.

“Remo is far more than a geographical expression; it is a people defined by a rich and enduring history,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, stated that Remo Day was instituted to celebrate, preserve, and project Remo culture globally.

