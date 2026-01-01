Akpabio Orders Withdrawal of All Defamation Suits After New Year Church Message in Uyo

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced that he has directed his legal team to withdraw all court cases he instituted against individuals over alleged defamation and slander. The decision, he said, followed deep personal reflection during a New Year church service in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio made the disclosure on Thursday while speaking at the New Year mass held at Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo. According to him, the message delivered by the presiding priest during the service prompted a sudden change of heart regarding the numerous legal actions he had taken in defence of his reputation.

Naija247news gathered that the senate president revealed he had instituted nearly nine different lawsuits against individuals whom he accused of lying, defaming and maligning his name in public space. He noted that the cases were spread across various courts before his decision to discontinue them.

“I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals, against people who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name,” Akpabio said while addressing the congregation.

According to Naija247news, Akpabio explained that the turning point came during the priest’s sermon, which he felt was directed personally at him. He said the message compelled him to reflect on forgiveness and reconciliation as core principles of the Christian faith.

“But listening to the priest, I suddenly realised he was talking to me. So I hereby direct my solicitors to withdraw all lawsuits against me,” the senate president stated.

Naija247news understands that among the cases affected by the directive is a high-profile N200 billion defamation suit Akpabio filed in December 2025 at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja. The suit was instituted against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The legal action followed allegations of sexual harassment made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against the senate president. In a February interview on Arise Television, the Kogi lawmaker alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her at both his office and private residence in Akwa Ibom State.

According to Naija247news, Akpoti-Uduaghan further claimed that her challenges within the senate escalated after she rejected the alleged advances. She maintained that the situation negatively affected her legislative engagements and relationships within the upper chamber.

Akpabio, however, has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as false and defamatory. Naija247news reports that prior to the sexual harassment claims, both lawmakers had engaged in a heated exchange on the floor of the senate over a change in seating arrangements, an incident that drew public attention at the time.

The senate president’s latest decision to withdraw all defamation cases has sparked reactions within political circles, with observers interpreting the move as a significant shift in tone amid ongoing public scrutiny. According to Naija247news, it remains unclear how the withdrawal will impact the broader political and legal implications surrounding the allegations.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.