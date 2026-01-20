The Daily Intelligence

Get Nigeria's most vital economic and political news delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trusted by Nigeria's leading professionals.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Home Sports FootBall Akor Adams Nets Brace on AFCON Return as Sevilla Hold Elche to...

Akor Adams Nets Brace on AFCON Return as Sevilla Hold Elche to 2–2 Draw

0
126
Updated: Jan 20, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Emman Tochi
By Emman Tochi
Seville, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigerian striker Akor Adams marked a memorable return from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday night, scoring twice off the bench to help Sevilla secure a 2–2 draw against Elche and end their four-game losing streak in all competitions.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

Elche took an early lead inside 15 minutes when Martim Neto released Aleix Febas into space at the edge of the box, allowing the midfielder to fire past Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. The hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second half through Germán Valera.

Fresh from an impressive AFCON campaign in Morocco with Nigeria, Adams was introduced at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact, pulling one back for Sevilla to register the club’s first competitive goal in five matches.

Deep into stoppage time, the Nigerian forward completed his brace from the penalty spot after referee Ricardo de Burgos awarded a handball against Elche, rescuing a point for the visitors.

Adams’ international teammate, Chidera Ejuke, also recently returned from AFCON duty, came on in the 65th minute and played a role in helping Sevilla halt their poor run, which had begun on December 17, just days after both players departed for the tournament.

The 25-year-old Adams featured in all seven of Nigeria’s AFCON matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Super Eagles finished third to claim the bronze medal.

Sevilla head coach Matías Almeyda had earlier confirmed that both Adams and Ejuke were available for selection after completing their AFCON commitments and returning to Spain on Sunday.

Emman Tochi

Emman Tochi

Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

From Ese Oruru to Walida: Exposing Selective Outrage in Child Sexual Exploitation Cases

Guest Columns 0
By Yushau A. Shuaib I have always resisted being dragged...

₦8.7bn Case: DSS Re-arrests Ex-AGF Malami Minutes After Kuje Prison Release

National Politics 0
Abuja, Jan. 20, 2026 (Naija247news) — Operatives of the...

Confusion Deepens Over Abuja Airport Second Runway as N10m Allocation Raises Questions

Analysis 0
Uncertainty continues to trail the construction of a second...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC