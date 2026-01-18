Akor Adams Applauds Chelle’s Impact, Reflects on Personal Triumph

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has showered glowing praise on interim head coach Eric Chelle, crediting the French tactician with leaving a lasting impact on the Nigerian squad beyond football during the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking in a video interview shared on X.com (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Adams reflected on Nigeria’s AFCON campaign, noting that while the team arrived with gold medal ambitions, the collective growth and unity within the squad stood out as a major achievement.

“We came for the gold and we did not take it, but we are proud of what we have been able to achieve,” Adams said. “We are a very strong group, and everybody is going home with a better friendship and as a better person.”

Naija247News gathered that the striker, who was featuring in his first major international tournament, singled out Chelle’s leadership style as transformative, describing the coach as a mentor who prioritised character and togetherness alongside performance.

“We are all grateful to Eric Chelle for what he has done for us as a group in the last three weeks,” Adams stated. “We are better people because of him. He gave me the opportunity to represent my beloved Nigeria.”

Naija247News understands that Adams’ AFCON journey was not without personal challenges. The forward revealed that he had to cope with concerns over his mother’s health during the tournament, a situation that could have affected his focus on the pitch.

“Like every other tournament, things happen in between, and family issues are not separate from that,” he explained. “I am grateful it was not anything out of control, and I am also grateful to the CAF medical team because they took care of her.”

According to Adams, his mother’s condition improved significantly, allowing him to share the tournament experience with her despite the initial anxiety. “She is much better now, and I am glad we got to experience this together,” he said, although he admitted he was “not very happy” to settle for bronze.

Reacting to questions about celebrations, Adams struck a reflective tone, urging fans not to trivialise the achievement. “Don’t just say it is a bronze medal,” he noted. “Some people came and went home with nothing.”

Naija247News reports that the Super Eagles clinched a record-extending ninth AFCON bronze medal after defeating Egypt 4–2 on penalties at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday. While the ultimate prize eluded them, Adams’ words underscore a tournament defined by resilience, unity, and personal victories both on and off the pitch.