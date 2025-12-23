Ajimobi, Folarin, Adelabu Unite to Fire Up Oyo APC for 2027

Oyo, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has launched a major statewide mobilisation tour across all 14 federal constituencies, aiming to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections. The initiative is being executed in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

The tour began on Monday at Oba Adeyemi Stadium, Oyo Federal Constituency, where party leaders emphasised unity, grassroots engagement, and preparation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The event follows a series of house-to-house visits by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and Oyo APC 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, which reportedly sought to reconcile internal factions ahead of the 2027 polls.

Former Oyo State First Lady and Ambassador-designate, Dr. Florence Ajimobi, hailed the tour as a chance to heal divisions and strengthen cohesion, urging party members to leave behind “internal wars” and focus on collective goals.

Senator Folarin, serving as Oyo State Ambassador for Renewed Hope, said the tour is designed to consolidate structures and expand support for Tinubu. He highlighted Oyo State’s pivotal role in the 2023 elections, where the APC presidential candidate polled 449,884 votes, and set a 35% increase as the target for 2027.

“Every personal ambition must give way to collective interest. Our goal is to rebuild trust and deliver a decisive victory for President Tinubu in 2027,” Folarin stated.

Minister Adelabu urged party members to remain disciplined, noting that cooperation and unity within APC would be critical for electoral success. Oyo APC Chairman, Olayide Abass, reinforced that the tour would strengthen internal structures and position the party for victory at both state and national levels.

The launch was attended by key political figures, including Senators Yunus Akintunde, Sharafadeen Alli, Femi Lanlehin, and Ayo Adeseun; former Deputy Governors Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Chief Moses Alake; former Speakers Asimiyu Alarape and Akeem Adeyemi; as well as Prof. Adeolu Akande, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, and senior party elders.

The statewide mobilisation is expected to continue across all federal constituencies in the coming weeks, aiming to reinforce APC’s grassroots structures and project unity ahead of the 2027 general election.

