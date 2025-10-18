Aisha Yesufu says women should not be denied right to become Nigeria’s president

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

Prominent Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has kicked against the notion that women are not fit to hold the highest office in the land, saying it’s time for Nigeria to stop discriminating against women and start giving them the opportunities they deserve to lead the country.

Yesufu made this known on Friday, during a panel discussion on “Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers and Shaping the Future,” organized by the Women’s Leadership Institute (WLI) in Abuja, where she argued that leadership is not a gender-based thing, but rather about competence and capability. She cited examples of successful women leaders in other countries, such as Angela Merkel of Germany and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, saying Nigeria should not be left behind in promoting women’s leadership.

The activist lamented the low representation of women in Nigerian politics, saying it is a major setback to the country’s development, and called on Nigerian women to rise up and demand their rights, saying “We need to take our place and assert our relevance in the scheme of things.” Yesufu’s statement has sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians commending her for speaking out on the issue.

Yesufu’s call for increased women’s representation in Nigerian politics is not new, as she has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and empowerment for years. Her latest statement is seen as a bold challenge to the patriarchal system that has dominated Nigerian politics for decades, and a call to action for women to take their rightful place in the country’s leadership.

The debate about women’s leadership in Nigeria is a contentious one, with some arguing that women are not suited for leadership roles, while others argue that they bring unique perspectives and skills to the table. However, Yesufu’s statement is a reminder that women have always played a crucial role in shaping Nigerian society, and it’s time their contributions are recognized and valued.

In conclusion, Aisha Yesufu’s statement is a wake-up call to Nigerians to start taking women’s leadership seriously, and it’s time for the country to start tapping into the potentials of women leaders to drive development and progress.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.