Airtel, MTN push Nigeria’s mobile subscriptions to 171.3 million in August

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications sector witnessed a strong rebound in August 2025, with active mobile subscriptions rising to 171.3 million. This marks a significant recovery from the dip recorded in July when subscriber numbers fell to 169 million across all four major mobile network operators (MNOs).

Naija247news gathered that the growth was largely driven by Airtel and MTN, both of which recorded substantial subscriber gains during the period under review. According to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Airtel led the charge, adding 1.5 million new active lines in August. The network’s total active subscriptions rose to 58 million from 56.5 million in July.

Naija247news understands that MTN, Nigeria’s largest operator by subscriber base, also experienced growth, gaining 499,540 new subscribers. This brought its total active connections to 89.6 million, reinforcing its dominance in the market.

Globacom also posted a modest gain, with 173,244 new activations in August. According to Naija247news, the operator’s total active lines rose from 20.7 million in July to 20.9 million.

Naija247news reports that T2, formerly known as 9mobile, failed to sustain its recovery momentum. The operator’s subscriber base remained stagnant at 2.7 million in August, marking a reversal from its July performance when it was the only operator to record growth, gaining over 290,000 subscribers. That gain had been attributed to T2’s strategic infrastructure-sharing deal with MTN and a renewed modernization drive involving partnerships with technology firms such as Huawei.

Despite its recent efforts to revamp its operations, T2 remains the smallest player in the market and continues to face challenges in attracting new customers.

According to Naija247news, MTN currently holds the largest market share at 52.31%, followed by Airtel with 33.89%. Globacom occupies 12.21% of the market, while T2 trails with a minimal 1.59%.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s tele-density, a key industry metric measuring the number of active lines per 100 inhabitants, also improved. Naija247news gathered that teledensity increased from 78.11% in July to 79.14% in August, based on the NCC’s population estimate of 216 million.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.