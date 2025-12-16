Airtel Africa Partners SpaceX to Roll Out Starlink Satellite-to-Mobile Service Across 14 Countries by 2026

Dec. 16, 2025 – Airtel Africa has announced a strategic partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite technology across all 14 of its African markets, marking a major step toward expanding mobile connectivity in remote and underserved regions of the continent.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Airtel Africa said the satellite-to-mobile service is expected to begin operations across Africa in 2026, initially supporting data services for select applications as well as text messaging.

Under the agreement, Airtel Africa customers using compatible smartphones will be able to access network connectivity via Starlink satellites in areas where terrestrial mobile infrastructure is unavailable or unreliable. The technology eliminates the need for traditional cell towers, allowing standard smartphones to connect directly to satellites orbiting the Earth.

The partnership also includes support for Starlink’s first broadband direct-to-cell system, which will rely on next-generation satellites capable of delivering significantly enhanced performance. According to Airtel Africa, the upgraded system will offer up to 20 times improved data speeds compared to earlier satellite-to-mobile technologies, enabling high-speed connectivity for smartphones without specialised equipment.

Airtel Africa said the collaboration aligns with its broader mission to deepen digital inclusion across the continent by extending network access to rural, remote and hard-to-reach communities where conventional infrastructure deployment has been challenging or economically unviable.

Satellite-based mobile connectivity has gained global attention as telecom operators seek resilient alternatives to ground-based networks, particularly in regions affected by conflict, natural disasters, or geographic barriers. Last month, Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, became the first in Europe to launch Starlink’s direct-to-cell technology, aiming to maintain mobile communications amid wartime blackouts and damage to critical infrastructure.

The Airtel Africa–SpaceX deal positions the telecom operator among early adopters of the technology in emerging markets and could reshape how mobile services are delivered across Africa, where vast rural areas remain beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.

Airtel Africa operates in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, providing mobile voice, data and mobile money services to millions of customers. The company said further details on rollout timelines, compatible devices and regulatory approvals would be communicated closer to the service launch.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.