Aircraft with 260 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing at Lagos Airport, All Passengers Safe

Updated: Jan 18, 2026
Peter Anene, Business Editor
By Peter Anene, Business Editor

ABUJA, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – An aircraft carrying 248 passengers and 12 crew members made an emergency landing at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday, January 16, after experiencing a technical fault mid-flight, authorities have confirmed.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) reported that the aircraft developed problems while flying in Nigerian airspace, prompting the flight crew to initiate emergency procedures. A distress alert was received through LASEMA’s 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency Lines, triggering the dispatch of emergency responders to the airport.

“Collaborative efforts of the multi-agency responders were coordinated. After proper check by the pilot and the engineering crew, the aircraft was moved to the apron for detailed inspection and prompt repairs. All passengers of the distressed aeroplane were evacuated safely; no injuries reported, no loss of lives,” the agency said in a statement.

LASEMA confirmed that the pilot successfully landed the aircraft with emergency teams on standby. The incident did not cause significant damage to the plane, which was later secured on the apron for further inspection and recovery.

“The aircraft has been secured on the apron. Recovery activities have been completed,” the statement added.

Passengers were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported, highlighting the effectiveness of emergency preparedness and multi-agency coordination at Nigeria’s busiest airport.

