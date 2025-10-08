Menu
Air Peace Warns Public Against Fake “30% Off Africa Flights” Promotion

By: Naija247news

Air Peace Limited has issued a strong disclaimer regarding a circulating social media post claiming a “30% off Africa flights” promotion. The airline emphasized that it is not running any such promotion and described the advert as “fraudulent and not affiliated with Air Peace in any way.”

In a statement released by the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the public was urged to disregard the misleading post and avoid engaging with its promoters, who are allegedly attempting to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored post circulating on social media, advertising a purported ‘30% off Africa flights’ promotion and requesting members of the public to sign up to access this offer,” the airline said.

“We wish to categorically state that Air Peace Limited is not running any 30 per cent discount promotion. The said advertisement is fraudulent and not affiliated with Air Peace in any way. We therefore urge the public to disregard such posts and refrain from engaging with the promoters, as they are only attempting to defraud unsuspecting individuals,” the statement added.

The airline also expressed concern about reports of customers attempting to book tickets through the domain airpeace.com. Air Peace clarified that its only official website is www.flyairpeace.com and that it has no association with airpeace.com or any other unauthorised sites promoting false offers.

“For your safety and to avoid falling victim to scams, passengers are advised to use only the following official contact channels: Call Centre: +234 201 343 8133; Email: callcenter@flyairpeace.com; Website: www.flyairpeace.com,” the airline advised.

The statement concluded by warning that Air Peace will not be responsible for any transactions or ticket purchases made through unauthorised websites, phone numbers, or social media pages.

The airline’s clarification comes amid growing concerns over online scams targeting unsuspecting passengers, highlighting the need for vigilance when booking flights and engaging with travel promotions online.

