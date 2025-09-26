Air Peace CEO Onyema Pushes Nigeria-UK Aviation Reforms, Announces Abuja-London Flights

Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025 (NAN) – Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Ltd., Mr. Allen Onyema, has called for harmonised aviation regulations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, emphasising that smoother corridors and reduced bottlenecks are critical to boosting bilateral trade and improving operational efficiency for Nigerian airlines.

Onyema made the appeal on Thursday night in Lagos at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) members’ evening and induction ceremony, themed “Trade without Borders: Aviation as a Catalyst for Bilateral Growth between Nigeria and UK.”

The Air Peace CEO noted that Nigeria and the UK share a longstanding partnership, with trade currently valued at nearly eight billion pounds annually. Yet, he observed, inefficiencies in air travel continue to burden businesses, students, and professionals, while foreign carriers dominate the skies.

“Limited access, high costs, and procedural bottlenecks have created missed opportunities for exporters, delayed shipments, and forced airlines to spend billions maintaining aircraft abroad,” Onyema said.

Bilateral Agreements and Fair Aviation Practices

Highlighting the need for fairness and reciprocity, Onyema urged both governments to implement bilateral agreements that reduce cargo clearance delays, streamline regulations, and support indigenous airlines.

He praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, for recent sector reforms, while commending the Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr. Johnny Baxter, for facilitating Air Peace’s UK market entry.

“Government support and streamlined policies give Nigerian airlines the confidence to expand operations and represent the country proudly on the global stage,” Onyema added.

Air Peace’s Strategic Expansion

In a major announcement, Onyema revealed that Air Peace will launch direct Abuja–London flights starting in October 2025, making it the first indigenous Nigerian airline to operate this route.

He also highlighted the airline’s ongoing investment in Africa’s largest Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Spanning 34,000 square meters with an investment of N32 billion, the facility is expected to create over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs while boosting Nigeria’s aviation maintenance capacity.

“Air Peace is committed to world-class service delivery and technological innovation that meets global standards and promotes Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions for customers,” Onyema said.

Supporting Indigenous Enterprises

The Air Peace CEO emphasised the importance of supporting Nigerian investments, including Dangote Refinery and other local enterprises. He warned that undermining indigenous businesses could increase insecurity and reduce economic opportunities.

Onyema also announced that Nigeria-made coffee presented at the event will soon be served on Air Peace flights, promoting local products internationally.

NBCC Praises Onyema’s Leadership

Prince Abimbola Olashore, President of NBCC, described Onyema as a symbol of resilience, patriotism, and excellence in Nigerian aviation.

“Through his leadership, Air Peace has strengthened Nigeria’s connectivity, showcased Nigerian enterprise globally, and inspired confidence in indigenous businesses,” Olashore said.

He encouraged new NBCC inductees to contribute actively to bilateral trade, bringing their expertise and perspectives to foster economic growth between Nigeria and the UK.

Aviation as an Economic Lifeline

Onyema described aviation as more than a transport service, calling it an “economic lifeline” essential for trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

“Aviation carries our people, our produce, our pride, and our possibilities,” he said. “Every flight is a bridge connecting nations and unlocking opportunities.”

The Air Peace CEO reiterated the airline’s commitment to customer-focused service, innovative solutions, and compliance with international standards, stressing that aviation plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development.

Data Highlights

Abuja–London Flights: Set to launch October 2025

MRO Facility: N32 billion investment, 34,000 sqm, 50,000 jobs (direct and indirect)

Nigeria–UK Trade: Valued at nearly 8 billion pounds annually

Event: NBCC Members Evening & Induction, Lagos, Sept. 25, 2025

Air Peace’s expansion and advocacy for regulatory harmonisation signal a new era for Nigerian aviation, highlighting the critical role of indigenous airlines in trade facilitation and economic growth. By connecting Nigeria directly to key global markets, investing in infrastructure, and promoting local enterprise, Air Peace is setting a standard for innovation and resilience in the sector.

