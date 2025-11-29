AIICO launches low-cost bundled insurance to protect farmers, rural families, and informal workers

New All-in-One product offers accident cover, hospital cash benefits, and retirement savings

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Nov. 27, 2025 (NAN) — AIICO Insurance Plc has unveiled a new bundled insurance package designed to reduce financial vulnerability among smallholder farmers, rural households, and informal-sector workers across Nigeria.

The product — AIICO All-in-One Financial Protection — was introduced following a nationwide stakeholder engagement tour across Ibadan, Kano, and Calabar, the company announced on Thursday.

AIICO’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Babatunde Fajemirokun, said the innovation was developed to address the persistent financial shocks faced by traders, artisans, transporters, farmers, micro-entrepreneurs, and low-income earners who often struggle with unexpected emergencies.

He noted that the initiative was rolled out with the support of AIICO’s international partners, LeapFrog Investments (UK) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to him, the package offers three core benefits — personal accident insurance, hospital encashment, and a deferred annuity savings plan that supports long-term retirement planning.

“Premiums have been deliberately set at affordable levels, with annual rates starting from N800 for Personal Accidentand N5,000 for Hospital Encashment,” he said.

“The deferred annuity contributions are flexible and depend on factors such as age, gender, preferred commencement date, and selected annuity level.”

Fajemirokun explained that insights from traditional rulers, farmer associations, cooperatives, and community leaders during the consultations helped shape the product to meet the real needs of grassroots communities.

He added that the insurer remains committed to deepening financial inclusion and expanding insurance penetration nationwide.

“We adopted a grassroots strategy — holding awareness campaigns in Ibadan, Kano, and Calabar — and listening directly to people’s challenges and aspirations,” he said.

“The AIICO All-in-One Financial Protection package is our pledge to support farmers and informal workers so that a single illness or accident does not wipe out years of hard work.”

He noted that Nigeria’s informal workforce forms the backbone of the national economy, and products like this help strengthen financial resilience for vulnerable groups.

“With more than 60 years of service, our mission remains to create solutions that help Nigerians thrive,” he added. “This product reflects that mandate — simple, accessible, and designed for everyday people seeking peace of mind.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Technical, Mr Adewale Kadri, expressed gratitude to community leaders, associations, and farmers who engaged with AIICO’s team during the national tour.

“We appreciate the heads of communities, farmer groups, and value-chain operators who received us and shared insights across the three cities,” he said.

Kadri stated that the product is suitable for nearly all categories of Nigerians, regardless of socio-economic status, as it provides meaningful protection against unexpected shocks while supporting long-term family stability.

He added that AIICO’s leadership in the sector is strengthened by its long-standing reputation for prompt claims settlement.

“This legacy motivates us to continue innovating and designing solutions that meet real needs,” he said.

“We remain committed to making financial protection accessible to every Nigerian.”

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

