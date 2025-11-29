AI Revolution in Nigeria’s Insurance and Finance: How Digital Innovation is Reshaping Customer Experience

By Naija247news / Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Nov. 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Nigeria’s insurance and financial sectors are rapidly embracing digital innovation, with artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront of transforming traditional processes and enhancing customer experience.

Lasaco Assurance Leads AI Adoption in Motor Claims

In Lagos, Lasaco Assurance Plc has unveiled its AI-driven vehicle assessment platform, FastClaim, aimed at accelerating motor insurance claims. The tool allows policyholders to upload vehicle photos via smartphones, after which AI provides a detailed assessment within minutes.

The system eliminates delays caused by physical inspections, cutting claims processing from several days to just a few hours. Lasaco’s Acting Managing Director, Ademoye Shobo, said the platform also strengthens underwriting accuracy and ensures fair, transparent settlements for policyholders.

“FastClaim is not just about speed. It improves efficiency, decision-making, and overall customer satisfaction,” Shobo said, emphasizing the role of AI in modernizing Nigeria’s insurance sector.

AI and Digital Tools Transform Financial Services

Beyond insurance, fintech companies and financial institutions across Nigeria are leveraging AI to enhance service delivery. AI-driven tools are improving credit risk assessment, fraud detection, and personalized banking, while data analytics help institutions predict customer needs and streamline operations.

Experts note that digital adoption is particularly impactful for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which now benefit from faster loan approvals, digital payment solutions, and automated compliance processes. These innovations reduce bureaucracy, improve efficiency, and foster financial inclusion.

Customer-Centric Innovation Driving Growth

The convergence of AI, automation, and mobile technologies is redefining customer experience in Nigeria. Tools like FastClaim allow users to interact with insurance and financial services without visiting physical offices, reducing friction and increasing transparency.

“The shift to digital platforms empowers customers and builds trust,” said a fintech analyst in Lagos. “Companies that embrace AI and digital tools will likely dominate in the next decade.”

Future Prospects for AI in Nigeria

With AI adoption accelerating, Nigeria’s insurance and financial sectors are poised for transformative growth. Analysts predict that AI-driven solutions will not only improve efficiency but also unlock new revenue streams, reduce operational costs, and enhance risk management.

Lasaco’s FastClaim initiative is an example of this trend, showcasing how AI can deliver faster claims, accurate assessments, and fair settlements, setting a benchmark for other insurers. Meanwhile, fintech innovations across lending, payments, and wealth management are creating more inclusive financial systems for Nigerians.

As digital innovation takes root, the combined efforts of insurers, banks, and fintech companies signal a new era in Nigeria’s financial landscape—one where technology, transparency, and customer-first policies define success

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.