AI & Future Tech

AI Browsers Are Here, But So Are Smarter Scams

By: Naija247news

Date:

 The emergence of AI browsers marks a significant advancement in internet technology, offering enhanced user experiences and increased efficiency. However, this innovation also brings the challenge of more sophisticated scams that exploit these AI capabilities. As users navigate this new digital landscape, vigilance is essential to safeguard against potential threats. The intersection of AI browsers and smarter scams underscores the need for heightened awareness and robust security measures. By Godwin Okafor, Naija247news Tech Desk

AI browsers are no longer a futuristic concept — they are already active on our devices, promising to make online life easier. Microsoft Copilot is integrated into Edge, OpenAI is testing a sandboxed AI browser, and Perplexity’s Cometcan browse, click, and shop for users.

But while these AI tools save time, they also expose users to new and sophisticated scams, faster and more efficiently than humans can detect. Experts have dubbed this phenomenon Scamlexity — a complex, AI-driven scam landscape where your agent could be tricked, costing you both data and money.

Old Scams, New Victims

Classic scams remain effective against AI. Researchers at Guardio Labs tested an AI browser by instructing it to buy an Apple Watch. The AI completed the purchase on a fake Walmart website, autofilling payment and personal information. In comparison, most humans would notice the warning signs.

Phishing emails are equally risky. A fake Wells Fargo email tricked the AI into clicking a malicious link and entering login credentials. By removing human oversight, AI unintentionally creates a perfect trust chain for scammers.

Scams Targeting AI Directly

The real threat comes from attacks designed specifically for AI. Guardio Labs created PromptFix, disguised as a simple CAPTCHA. Humans would see only a checkbox, but the AI read hidden instructions and executed harmful tasks — potentially downloading malware or sending sensitive files — without alerting the user.

Practical Safety Tips for Nigerians

  1. Stay in control: Always review purchases, downloads, and logins before allowing AI to act.

  2. Protect personal data: Use services to remove your information from online broker sites to reduce exposure.

  3. Install strong antivirus software: Protect devices from AI-targeted malware, phishing, and unsafe downloads.

  4. Use a password manager: Generate strong, unique passwords and prevent AI from reusing weak credentials.

  5. Monitor accounts closely: Check bank and credit card statements frequently to detect suspicious activity.

  6. Beware hidden AI instructions: Stop any task if the AI behaves unexpectedly and handle it manually.

The Bigger Picture

AI browsers are transforming the way Nigerians interact online — from shopping to banking. But convenience comes with risk. Experts warn that Scamlexity is a structural threat, meaning compromising a single AI agent could impact millions.

The takeaway is clear: embrace AI tools, but maintain human judgment. Vigilance, strong security practices, and careful oversight are the best defenses against this new digital threat.

