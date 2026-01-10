Ahead 2027: South-East APC Urges Unity, Warns Against Vote Splitting

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Alex Enebel Enugu, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) The South-East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents of the region to avoid splitting votes among multiple political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling for unified support for the ruling party.

The appeal was contained in a communiqué issued after the APC South-East Stakeholders’ Meeting held on Saturday at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu.

Signed by key party stakeholders, the communiqué called on sons and daughters of Igboland, both at home and in the diaspora, to rally behind the APC, describing it as “the most effective platform for realising political, economic and social aspirations” of the region.

“We reject the scattering of votes across multiple parties, a practice that has historically diminished our influence and bargaining power,” the communiqué stated.

“The people of the South-East categorically dissociate themselves from activities driven by the self-serving interests of any individual, however highly placed.”

The party warned that progress could not be achieved through narrow personal ambitions or actions that undermine collective unity, stressing that such conduct would neither be endorsed nor supported by the region.

According to the communiqué, stakeholders resolved that personal ego would no longer determine the political fate of Ndigbo, adding that unity was essential for strengthening the region’s negotiating position at the national level.

The APC said the South-East would align with other geopolitical zones in supporting the ruling party to secure better representation, national relevance and protection of regional interests.

It noted that political, traditional and business leaders in the zone had resolved to back the APC as the most practical political vehicle for achieving sustainable development.

“This decision is anchored on the transformative policies of the APC-led Federal Government and the imperative of strategic alignment,” the communiqué read.

The party argued that alignment with the centre would enhance the region’s access to national resources, infrastructure development, federal appointments and economic opportunities.

Stakeholders also pledged total and unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu as the sole APC presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

They commended Tinubu’s administration for what they described as significant efforts to address long-standing infrastructural deficits in the South-East and for appointing sons and daughters of the region to key national positions.

“President Tinubu’s leadership, defined by competence, results and national cohesion, has earned our deepest respect,” the communiqué added.

The APC further aligned itself with the leadership of the South-East Governors Forum and the Progressive Governors Forum, pledging to mobilise human, material and spiritual resources to deliver massive bloc votes for Tinubu across the five South-East states.

“To achieve this, we shall intensify voter education, voter registration and unity-building efforts to secure an unprecedented victory in 2027,” the party stated.

(NAN)

