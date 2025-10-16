Agunwa Anakwe: House Of Reps Honours Former Speaker With Valedictory Session

16, October 2025/Naija 247news

The House of Representatives held a valedictory session to honor the late former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anakwe, recognizing his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and legislative history. Anakwe served as Speaker during the Third Republic from 1992 to 1993 and was remembered for his integrity, courage, and leadership.

Tributes to a Legend

Speaker Abbas described Anakwe as an exceptional parliamentarian whose life and service strengthened the legislature. He noted that Anakwe’s leadership style combined fairness, restraint, and conviction, and that he recognized the strength of a legislature lies not in power for its own sake, but in the responsible exercise of authority. Senator Osita Izunaso praised Anakwe for defending democracy during one of Nigeria’s most challenging political periods, while Senator Victor Umeh described him as a gentleman in politics who built bridges across regions and pursued nation-building with sincerity and moderation.

A Lasting Legacy

Lawmakers and former colleagues remembered Anakwe as a stabilizing force who combined intellect with integrity, leaving behind a legacy of moderation, patriotism, and courage. Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara described Anakwe as “a dove with the heart of a lion,” praising his ability to navigate one of Nigeria’s most turbulent political eras. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said Anakwe helped define parliamentary leadership in Nigeria.

Immortalizing a Legend

The National Assembly has announced plans to immortalize Anakwe and all former presiding officers by naming halls in the National Assembly Complex after them. This gesture is a testament to Anakwe’s enduring legacy and contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

A Life of Services

Anakwe’s passing has left a void in Nigeria’s political landscape. His funeral ceremonies will be attended by dignitaries from across the country. As Nigerians mourn his loss, they also celebrate his contributions to the nation’s growth and development.

Honoring His Memory

As the nation bids farewell to Anakwe, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and lawmakers. His commitment to democracy, integrity, and public service will remain a guiding light for those who seek to serve the nation.

Agunwa Anakwe’s legacy serves as a reminder of the impact one person can have on a nation’s democratic journey. His commitment to integrity, courage, and leadership will continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians. As we bid him farewell, we pray that his soul rests in peace, and his memory continues to guide us towards a brighter future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.