Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Agunwa Anakwe: House Of Reps Honours Former Speaker With Valedictory Session

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, October 2025/Naija 247news

The House of Representatives held a valedictory session to honor the late former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anakwe, recognizing his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and legislative history. Anakwe served as Speaker during the Third Republic from 1992 to 1993 and was remembered for his integrity, courage, and leadership.

Tributes to a Legend

Speaker Abbas described Anakwe as an exceptional parliamentarian whose life and service strengthened the legislature. He noted that Anakwe’s leadership style combined fairness, restraint, and conviction, and that he recognized the strength of a legislature lies not in power for its own sake, but in the responsible exercise of authority. Senator Osita Izunaso praised Anakwe for defending democracy during one of Nigeria’s most challenging political periods, while Senator Victor Umeh described him as a gentleman in politics who built bridges across regions and pursued nation-building with sincerity and moderation.

A Lasting Legacy

Lawmakers and former colleagues remembered Anakwe as a stabilizing force who combined intellect with integrity, leaving behind a legacy of moderation, patriotism, and courage. Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara described Anakwe as “a dove with the heart of a lion,” praising his ability to navigate one of Nigeria’s most turbulent political eras. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said Anakwe helped define parliamentary leadership in Nigeria.

Immortalizing a Legend

The National Assembly has announced plans to immortalize Anakwe and all former presiding officers by naming halls in the National Assembly Complex after them. This gesture is a testament to Anakwe’s enduring legacy and contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

A Life of Services

Anakwe’s passing has left a void in Nigeria’s political landscape. His funeral ceremonies will be attended by dignitaries from across the country. As Nigerians mourn his loss, they also celebrate his contributions to the nation’s growth and development.

Honoring His Memory

As the nation bids farewell to Anakwe, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and lawmakers. His commitment to democracy, integrity, and public service will remain a guiding light for those who seek to serve the nation.

Agunwa Anakwe’s legacy serves as a reminder of the impact one person can have on a nation’s democratic journey. His commitment to integrity, courage, and leadership will continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians. As we bid him farewell, we pray that his soul rests in peace, and his memory continues to guide us towards a brighter future.

(www.naija247news .com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
🇳🇬 Naira Hits ₦1,495/$1 Amid Forex Pressure as Investors Exit Local Assets
Next article
Senate puts 2027 Electoral Act Amendment Bill on hold over lack of clarity
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

What a 6% Trade Surplus Means for Nigeria’s Economy

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s trade surplus has risen to six per cent...

Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Hits 6% of GDP, CBN Governor Confirms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

INEC Explains ₦1.5 Billion CTC Charges, Says It Reflects Actual Document Costs

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the...

“Peter Obi Is Not Contesting in 2027, Tinubu Likely to Win Re-election” — LP National Secretary

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Labour Party (LP) has signalled a bleak outlook...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

What a 6% Trade Surplus Means for Nigeria’s Economy

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s trade surplus has risen to six per cent...

Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Hits 6% of GDP, CBN Governor Confirms

News Analysis 0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

INEC Explains ₦1.5 Billion CTC Charges, Says It Reflects Actual Document Costs

INEC & Election News 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria