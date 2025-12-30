AGILE: Bauchi Govt disburses N485m to 12,133 adolescent girls

The Bauchi State Government has disbursed N485 million to 12,133 adolescent girls as part of efforts to enhance access to quality basic education across the state.

The intervention is being implemented under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, aimed at boosting school enrolment, retention and transition of girls, particularly at the basic and secondary education levels.

Naija247news gathered that the Project Coordinator, Hajiya Ladi Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Bauchi while highlighting key achievements recorded by the AGILE project so far. She explained that the funds were released through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) component of the programme.

According to Naija247news, Mohammed said the beneficiaries were drawn from various communities across the state and were carefully selected to ensure that the intervention directly supports girls who are most in need of educational assistance.

“We have created accounts for the 12,133 beneficiaries. Each adolescent student has her personal account and has received N40,000 as registration and transition fees,” she said.

Mohammed explained that the N40,000 package comprised N15,000 for school registration and N25,000 to support students transitioning to the next level of their education. She added that Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and identification cards had already been distributed to about 80 per cent of the beneficiaries.

Naija247news understands that the distribution process was slowed down due to the closure of schools. Mohammed, however, assured that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to complete the exercise immediately after schools resume.

She further revealed that the AGILE project would provide additional incentives to encourage school attendance. According to her, beneficiaries who attain at least 75 per cent attendance in a school term would receive an extra N10,000 for that term.

Beyond direct financial support, Naija247news reports that the AGILE project is also making significant investments in school infrastructure. Mohammed disclosed that a total of 833 schools across Bauchi State are slated for renovation under the AGILE Small and Medium Grant initiative.

She said rehabilitation work had already commenced in 252 schools under the first phase of the project, while 256 additional schools had been validated and approved for renovation under the second phase.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Government has also approved N793.6 million for the payment of external examination registration fees for 25,410 indigent students across the state.

Naija247news gathered that this was disclosed by Mr Jalaludeen Usman, the Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Ministry of Education, while reviewing the ministry’s activities for the outgoing year.

According to Naija247news, Usman said the approval was aimed at easing the financial burden on vulnerable families, improving school enrolment and ensuring smooth transition of students to higher levels of education.

He explained that the funds would cover registration fees for major external examinations, including the National Examination Council (NECO), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

Usman further disclosed that under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) project, the state government had procured 80 boreholes and constructed 90 open wells and toilet facilities in basic schools.

Naija247news reports that he noted the facilities had significantly improved sanitation and hygiene in schools, making the learning environment more comfortable for students and encouraging attendance and retention, especially in girls’ secondary schools.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.