Aggrieved Soldiers Demand Salary Review, Threaten Mutiny Over Pay Disparities

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A group of Nigerian Army personnel has sounded the alarm over what they describe as glaring disparities in the salaries of newly promoted officers, warning of potential unrest if the government fails to address their grievances.

In an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, shared exclusively with SaharaReporters, the soldiers accused top military officials of corruption and extortion, while calling for a comprehensive review of salaries and allowances to reflect the current economic realities of the country.

“Minimal Increases After Years of Service”

The letter highlighted that despite recent promotions, the salary increments for junior ranks are “minimal,” ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦15,000. The soldiers provided specific figures, including:

• Army Warrant Officer (AWO): ₦3,000 added

• Warrant Officer (WO): ₦4,000 added

• Staff Sergeant (SSgt): ₦15,000 added

• Sergeant (Sgt): ₦4,000 added

• Corporal (Cpl): ₦8,000 added

• Lance Corporal (LCpl): ₦2,000 added

“Considering the Federal Government’s approval of a 25-35% salary increase for armed forces personnel effective January 1, 2024, we request a comprehensive salary review and fair implementation of allowances,” the soldiers wrote.

They emphasized that promotions in the Nigerian Army only occur after five years of service, making these minimal increments particularly unjust. “This is the salary upgrade after 5 years serving day and night in the Nigerian Army,” the letter stated.

Comparisons With Navy and Air Force

The soldiers drew comparisons with their counterparts in the Navy and Air Force, noting significant differences in pay adjustments for similar ranks:

• Army Warrant Officers in the Navy/Air Force: ₦75,000 added

• Chief Petty Officer/Warrant Officer: ₦70,000 added

• Petty Officer/Flight Sergeant: ₦45,000 added

• Leading Seaman/Sergeant: ₦30,000 added

• Able Seaman/Corporal: ₦25,000 added

• Ordinary Seaman/Lance Corporal: ₦20,000 added

“In the Nigerian Army, the highest increment for newly promoted ranks was just ₦15,000,” the letter noted, describing the pay disparity as “unfair and unfortunate.”

Threat of Mutiny if Issues Persist

The soldiers warned of escalating tensions, stating that a mutiny against top officers could occur if the government does not address the welfare concerns of the rank and file. They also criticized the slow implementation of scarce skills allowances, pegged at ₦100,000, which have reportedly not been fully paid since 2017.

“Poor pay with multiple loans and an unending cycle of debts, when will this stop?” the letter asked.

Call for Presidential Intervention

The letter concluded with a direct appeal to President Tinubu to investigate “happenings in the military, particularly issues involving and affecting the rank and file,” warning that silence or inaction could have serious consequences for the stability and morale of the Nigerian Army.

The concerns raised by the soldiers come amid broader debates about military welfare, corruption within service leadership, and the implementation of approved salary adjustments across Nigeria’s armed forces.