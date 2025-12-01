Africa’s State-Owned Institutions Hit Record $1 Trillion in Assets — GlobalSWF

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Africa’s state-owned financial institutions have reached a record milestone of nearly $1 trillion in assets under management, driven by the continent’s shift toward domestic investment amid shrinking concessional finance and foreign aid, a new GlobalSWF report said on Monday.

The surge reflects stronger balance sheets across public pension funds, central banks, and sovereign wealth funds as African governments seek to stabilise their economies while reducing dependence on external financing.

GlobalSWF said asset growth is being fueled by national strategies designed to “catalyze foreign direct investment into Africa,” even as global investment flows remain volatile.

Rapid Expansion of Sovereign Wealth Funds

Africa’s sovereign wealth landscape is expanding quickly, with five new funds created in 2025 alone — Botswana’s BSWF, Congo’s FIS-RDC, Eswatini’s ESWF, Kenya’s KSWF, and Oyo State’s OSWF in Nigeria.

With $68 billion in assets, the Libyan Investment Authority remains the continent’s largest among roughly 33 sovereign wealth funds.

Despite this momentum, Africa still manages only 1% of the world’s $14.3 trillion in sovereign wealth assets, highlighting the continent’s relatively small footprint in global institutional finance.

FDI Trends Remain Volatile

The U.N. reported a sharp 75% jump in foreign direct investment to $97 billion in 2024, but inflows fell by 42% in the first half of 2025 as high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and global trade tensions dampened investor sentiment.

Analysts say the rise of African state-owned financial institutions is partly a response to these external pressures, with governments striving to build local buffers against global shocks.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.