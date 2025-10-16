African Union Suspends Madagascar Following Military Coup That Ousted President Rajoelina

Colonel Michael Randrianirina set to be sworn in as transitional leader amid youth-led uprising and deepening political turmoil

By Naija247news – October 15, 2025 | Antananarivo, Madagascar

The African Union (AU) on Thursday announced the suspension of Madagascar from all its activities following the military overthrow of President Andry Rajoelina, declaring the takeover an unconstitutional change of government.

In a strongly worded statement, the AU said the suspension would remain in place until constitutional order is restored and democratic elections are held. The decision came just hours after Madagascar’s new military rulers announced that Colonel Michael Randrianirina would be sworn in as transitional president on Friday, October 17.

“The African Union firmly condemns the coup d’état in Madagascar and suspends the country from participating in all AU activities until the return of democratic governance,” the AU Peace and Security Council said in Addis Ababa.

AU’s Swift Reaction to Yet Another African Military Takeover

The suspension marks yet another attempt by the AU to reaffirm its zero-tolerance policy toward unconstitutional changes of government — a position increasingly tested across the continent.

In recent years, similar suspensions have been imposed on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Guinea, where military juntas seized power amid public frustration over corruption, insecurity, and poor governance.

Analysts warn that Madagascar’s suspension highlights the AU’s struggle to maintain democratic standards as coup-backed transitions gain popular support in several African nations.

Rajoelina Ousted After Weeks of Youth-Led Protests

President Andry Rajoelina, who fled the country last weekend amid escalating demonstrations, was impeached by lawmakers after the military aligned with protesters calling for his resignation.

The protests, driven by youth movements calling themselves “Gen Z Madagascar,” had raged for weeks, demanding jobs, social reforms, and an end to chronic electricity and water shortages.

“This is the awakening of our generation,” said one protest leader, Safika, speaking to The Associated Press. “We want a government that listens, not one that hides behind privilege.”

Facing growing unrest and defections within the security forces, Rajoelina fled abroad, saying he feared for his life.

Colonel Randrianirina Emerges as Transitional Leader

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who led the rebellion that toppled Rajoelina, will be sworn in as President of the Refoundation of the Republic of Madagascar during a ceremony before the High Constitutional Court on Friday.

Once imprisoned in 2023 for allegedly plotting a coup, Randrianirina’s elite CAPSAT unit (Corps d’Administration et des Services Techniques des Armées) became the decisive force that joined protesters last weekend and seized key government institutions in Antananarivo.

The colonel has promised to organise elections within two years, assuring the international community that the military’s intervention was aimed at “restoring the dignity and will of the people.”

UN and International Community Call for Calm

The United Nations expressed “deep concern” over the unconstitutional power grab, urging all parties to “exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.” The European Union and United States have also condemned the coup, warning that foreign aid and cooperation could be reviewed pending the restoration of democratic governance.

Meanwhile, crowds in the Malagasy capital celebrated the military’s intervention, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Randrianirina, whom they view as a reformist willing to challenge decades of political stagnation and corruption.

Historical Context: A Nation Caught in a Cycle of Crises

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, Madagascar has faced multiple coups and transitions, with military interference repeatedly derailing democratic progress. The current crisis reflects a wider regional pattern in which popular discontent and youth frustration have become catalysts for political upheaval.

While the AU’s suspension sends a clear diplomatic message, observers say its enforcement power remains limited, as suspended nations often continue to operate independently or seek alliances outside the bloc.

“The AU’s credibility is at stake,” said one regional analyst. “Condemnations alone won’t reverse the new reality — where popular uprisings are increasingly finding allies in the barracks.”

The Road Ahead

As Colonel Randrianirina prepares for Friday’s swearing-in, the immediate challenge will be to form a transitional government capable of restoring stability and securing international legitimacy.

For the people of Madagascar, the hope is that this new era — however uncertain — might finally address the chronic poverty and governance failures that have long plagued the nation.

