African bloc COMESA Launches Digital Payment Platform to Boost Intra-African Trade and Cut Dollar Dependence

The 21-member bloc led by Kenya’s President William Ruto unveils a cross-border digital system to enable trade in local currencies and lower transaction costs.

NAIROBI, Kenya (Naija247news) — The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched a groundbreaking digital payment platform that allows businesses across the region to settle cross-border transactions in local currencies, reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar and lowering trade costs.

The regional bloc, comprising 21 member states including Kenya, Egypt, and Ethiopia, announced that the platform — known as the Digital Retail Payments Platform (DRPP) — will first be tested in Malawi and Zambia before expanding across the region.

In a statement released on Thursday, COMESA said the initiative is being implemented in partnership with two digital financial service providers and a foreign exchange firm, though the partners were not named.

Kenya’s Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui hailed the move as a “game-changer” for Africa’s cross-border commerce.

“For the first time, cross-border trade within COMESA can be settled directly in local currencies,” Kinyanjui said. “We are demonstrating how traders can exchange value seamlessly without relying on scarce foreign currency.”

Kinyanjui explained that the system is particularly designed to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which make up nearly 80 percent of business operations and 60 percent of total employment within COMESA member states.

He added that MSMEs often struggle with “cumbersome, insecure, and expensive” payment channels dominated by dollar transactions.

The platform aims to keep transaction costs below 3 percent of trade value — a target that could make regional commerce more affordable and transparent.

Taking over the chairmanship of COMESA from Burundi, Kenya’s President William Ruto underscored the importance of financial integration as a driver of Africa’s economic independence.

“One of the most viable pathways for Africa, and for regional economic blocs like COMESA, is to strengthen our home-grown multilateral financial institutions,” Ruto declared.

He further revealed that Kenya has raised its shareholding in two major regional trade finance institutions — investing $100 million in the Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and $50 million in Afreximbank — as part of its commitment to deepening African financial systems.

The launch aligns with broader continental efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to simplify regional transactions, cut conversion losses, and enhance liquidity for African currencies.

Analysts view the platform as a pivotal tool to bolster intra-African trade, reduce exposure to external currency shocks, and foster a more resilient, self-sustaining African economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.