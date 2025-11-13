JERUSALEM / ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Naija247news) – The United States plans to construct a $500 million military base in Israel near the Gaza border to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing anonymous Israeli officials, the base would host an international task force formed under the Gaza ceasefire agreement and station several thousand US soldiers, marking a significant escalation of American military presence in Israel.

Israeli sources said the facility would be the first large-scale US military installation on Israeli soil, reflecting Washington’s deepening commitment to post-war stabilization efforts in Gaza. The planned base would also oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid within the enclave, excluding operations handled by Israel’s COGAT mechanism.

During Israel’s two-year war in Gaza, the US deployed a THAAD missile defense system to intercept Iranian missiles and drones during a 12-day conflict, highlighting growing military collaboration. An Israeli official told the newspaper that the base demonstrates Washington’s determination to remain actively involved in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Several US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have previously stated there will be no American boots on the ground in Gaza. Currently, 200 US personnel operate from the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, monitoring ceasefire enforcement.

The Gaza ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, was based on a 20-point plan by former US President Donald Trump, including the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, rebuilding Gaza, and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas. Since October 2023, more than 69,000 people have been killed and 170,600 injured in the conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

There was no immediate comment from US or Israeli officials regarding the planned military base.

