Africa Rolls Out Groundbreaking HIV-Prevention Injection Offering 99.9% Protection

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – South Africa, Eswatini, and Zambia have begun administering a groundbreaking HIV-prevention injection, marking the first public rollout of the drug in Africa, home to the world’s highest HIV burden.

The drug, lenacapavir, is taken twice a year and has been shown to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by more than 99.9 percent, effectively functioning as a powerful vaccine.

In South Africa, where one in five adults lives with HIV, a Wits University research unit is overseeing the rollout through a Unitaid-funded initiative. “The first individuals have begun using lenacapavir for HIV prevention in South Africa … making it among the first real-world use of the 6-monthly injectable in low- and middle-income countries,” Unitaid said.

While the number of initial recipients was not disclosed, lenacapavir costs $28,000 per person annually in the United States. Zambia and Eswatini received 1,000 doses last month under a US programme and officially launched the drug at World AIDS Day events.

Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer, has pledged to provide lenacapavir at no profit to two million people in high HIV-burden countries over three years. Eastern and southern Africa account for roughly 52 percent of the 40.8 million people living with HIV globally, according to 2024 UNAIDS data.

Generic versions of lenacapavir are expected by 2027, at approximately $40 per year in over 100 countries, through agreements facilitated by Unitaid and the Gates Foundation with Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.