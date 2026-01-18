Africa Minerals Strategy Group Re-elects Dele Alake as Chairman at Riyadh AGM

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) has re-elected Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, as its Chairman, reaffirming his leadership role in shaping Africa’s continental minerals agenda.

The re-election was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori. According to the statement, the decision was taken at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the 24-member group, held on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naija247news gathered that the AGM brought together African ministers responsible for minerals and mining, alongside senior policymakers and key industry stakeholders from across the continent and beyond. The Africa Minerals Strategy Group was established to coordinate continental strategies aimed at maximising value addition, beneficiation and long-term economic returns from Africa’s vast mineral resources.

According to Naija247news, Alake was first elected as the pioneer Chairman of the forum during the 2024 Future Minerals Forum, a development that marked Nigeria’s growing influence in continental mineral policy discussions.

Speaking after his re-election, Alake expressed gratitude to his colleagues for renewing their confidence in his leadership. He described the renewed mandate as a shared responsibility to reposition Africa’s solid minerals sector for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

Naija247news understands that the minister emphasised the urgent need for African countries to deepen collaboration in order to unlock the continent’s vast mineral potential. He noted that fragmented policies, weak coordination and limited regional integration had continued to hinder Africa’s ability to fully benefit from its mineral wealth.

Alake urged member states to work together in agreeing on minimum financial contributions to support the activities of the group, stressing that predictable funding is critical to institutional effectiveness.

According to Naija247news, he also called for improvements in the forum’s budgeting framework, noting that stronger financial structures would enhance accountability, transparency and global credibility.

“Once member states contribute, accountability will naturally follow. This will enhance transparency and strengthen the credibility of the AMSG globally,” Alake said.

Naija247news reports that the AGM also approved the creation of additional leadership positions to strengthen the forum’s institutional framework. The newly created roles include Vice-Chairman, Deputy Secretary-General and Financial Secretary.

Members resolved that leadership positions should be equitably distributed across Africa’s sub-regions to promote inclusiveness and regional balance. It was agreed that the offices of Chairman and Vice-Chairman would remain elective and reserved for serving ministers, while other executive roles would be filled through appointments by zoned member states.

The AGM further ratified a two-year tenure for the newly elected executive committee and agreed that zoned positions should belong to member countries rather than individuals, ensuring continuity when serving ministers are replaced.

Under the revised leadership structure, Alake continues as Chairman, representing West Africa. The Minister of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Louis Kabamba, was elected Vice-Chairman, representing Central Africa. Uganda retains the position of Secretary-General for East Africa, while Mauritania was appointed Deputy Secretary-General, representing North Africa. South Africa was zoned the position of Financial Secretary, representing Southern Africa.

The meeting also resolved to hold quarterly ministerial meetings to sustain policy momentum and deepen coordination across member states. Standing committees were approved to drive technical work, policy harmonisation and sector-specific reforms.

Naija247news gathered that members also agreed to explore hosting a global minerals conference in Africa, modelled after the Future Minerals Forum, as part of efforts to elevate the continent’s voice in global minerals governance.

On the sidelines of the Riyadh forum, Alake spoke at a leadership roundtable focused on Africa’s infrastructure funding challenges in major mineral-producing regions. He underscored the importance of reliable infrastructure, coordinated policies and deliberate value-addition strategies in delivering sustainable economic transformation.

According to Naija247news, the minister highlighted the need for bankable and enforceable offtake arrangements to unlock large-scale capital, as well as predictable and harmonised cross-border regulatory frameworks. He stressed that alignment of rail, port, power and industrial planning is critical for the long-term growth of Africa’s mineral sector.

Alake said the broader vision of the AMSG is to ensure Africa’s mineral infrastructure is strategically designed, responsibly financed and efficiently managed in an evolving global environment, adding that the goal is long-term stability, transparency and shared prosperity across the continent.