Geopolitics

Afghanistan’s Neighbours Unite Against U.S. Return as Trump Pushes to Reclaim Bagram Airbase

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Foreign Desk

In a rare show of regional unity, Afghanistan’s neighbours — including India, Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia, and the Central Asian republics — have issued a strong joint statement opposing any attempt by the United States to re-establish military infrastructure in Afghanistan. The declaration comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for the return of Bagram Airbase, one of the most strategically significant U.S. military sites during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The statement was released on Tuesday under the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, a multilateral platform aimed at fostering regional stability and cooperation. The group reaffirmed its “unwavering support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state,” while rejecting “attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states,” calling such moves “unacceptable” and contrary to “regional peace and stability.”

Trump’s Push to Retake Bagram

Trump, who initially oversaw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, has recently vowed to “take back” Bagram if he returns to the White House, citing the base’s proximity to China as a strategic advantage. “Bagram is an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons,” he said at a recent event in London, referring to China’s Xinjiang region, roughly 2,400km (1,500 miles) away.

Bagram, located about 800km (500 miles) from China’s border, once served as the central hub for U.S. military operations in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks. It was also the site of a notorious detention facility where thousands of Afghans were held without trial and subjected to abuse under the U.S. “War on Terror.”

The base was handed over to Afghan forces before the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, marking the end of America’s longest war.

India Balances Ties Between U.S. and Taliban

India’s participation in the joint statement highlights a subtle recalibration of New Delhi’s foreign policy. Long aligned with Washington and historically hostile to the Taliban, India has in recent years opened diplomatic channels with the group.

In a move signalling a deepening thaw, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit New Delhi from October 9–16, marking the first-ever official Taliban delegation to India.

“Afghanistan is a free and independent country, and throughout history, it has never accepted the military presence of foreigners,” Muttaqi declared after attending the Moscow forum. “Our policy will remain the same — to keep Afghanistan free and independent.”

Regional Powers Reject U.S. Military Return

Russia, China, and Iran have long viewed any U.S. military return to Afghanistan as a destabilizing threat that could reignite conflict and erode their influence in Central Asia. Analysts say the unified front presented at the Moscow forum signals a hardening stance against Western interventionism in the region.

“The message from the Moscow Format is clear — no foreign bases, no NATO presence, and no return to the militarization of Afghanistan,” said Dr. Nikolai Pakhomov, a Moscow-based analyst on Eurasian affairs. “This is as much about sovereignty as it is about regional balance.”

The Logistics and Politics of Reoccupation

Experts doubt the feasibility of Trump’s plan to retake Bagram. “Reoccupying Bagram would require over 10,000 troops, advanced air defences, and massive logistics — essentially a reinvasion,” said Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Centre on Armed Groups in Geneva. “It’s unclear how such a move would serve U.S. or regional strategic interests.”

Re-deploying U.S. forces to Bagram could also trigger fierce opposition from Afghanistan’s current rulers and strain Washington’s fragile relations with regional partners, including India — which has carefully balanced its relations between the U.S., Russia, and the Taliban-led government in Kabul.

The Shadow of the Past

Bagram remains a potent symbol of foreign occupation for Afghans. During the U.S. presence, it became synonymous with civilian casualties, indefinite detention, and allegations of torture. Its capture by the Taliban in 2021 — following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal — marked a symbolic end to America’s two-decade presence in the country.

For Afghanistan’s neighbours, the debate over Bagram is more than just a question of military strategy; it reflects the enduring legacy of foreign interference in the region and a shared determination to prevent another cycle of conflict.

“Afghanistan must never again become a pawn in great power rivalries,” said an Iranian diplomat at the forum. “The region will not tolerate another military foothold under any guise.”

