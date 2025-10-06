AfDB to Lend Nigeria $500 Million to Support Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to lend Nigeria $500 million this year as part of a broader $1 billion budget support programme aimed at backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sweeping economic reforms, a senior bank official has confirmed.

Speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, Bode Oyetunde, Nigeria’s Executive Director at the AfDB representing Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe, said the loan is expected to receive board approval before the end of the year.

“We have been working strongly to support Nigeria’s very bold and aggressive macroeconomic reforms under President Tinubu,” Oyetunde told Reuters. “Given all these reforms, it was important to support Nigeria.”

According to him, Nigeria initially requested $1.5 billion in support from the AfDB. However, the development bank agreed to provide $1 billion, split into two tranches — with $500 million disbursed in 2023 and another $500 million expected this year, pending board approval.

Backing Bold Reforms

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, has faced mounting fiscal pressures over the past decade — driven by declining oil revenues, subsidy burdens, and a volatile exchange rate system.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu’s administration has embarked on a series of tough but market-oriented reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of foreign exchange rates, and the introduction of tax policy reforms aimed at broadening the government’s revenue base.

Oyetunde said these reforms have begun to reposition Nigeria for sustainable economic growth, though he acknowledged that the short-term impacts have placed pressure on households and businesses.

“The AfDB recognizes the challenges Nigerians are facing due to these reforms,” he added. “However, we believe that these policies are necessary to lay the foundation for macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline, and long-term investment.”

Focus on Power and Fiscal Reforms

The AfDB’s latest support package will prioritize fiscal governance and power sector reforms, two critical areas that have historically constrained Nigeria’s competitiveness and productivity.

“Our support programme is focusing on fiscal and power sector reforms. These are vital for improving the business environment, reducing the cost of production, and expanding access to reliable electricity,” Oyetunde said.

Analysts note that Nigeria’s power sector remains a major bottleneck to industrial growth. Despite multiple privatization efforts, the country’s electricity generation still hovers below 5,000 megawatts, leaving millions of households and businesses reliant on diesel and petrol generators.

The AfDB’s involvement, therefore, signals a renewed commitment to tackling Nigeria’s infrastructure and energy deficits, while supporting inclusive growth.

International Confidence in Nigeria’s Economy

The AfDB’s renewed engagement follows similar commitments from other international financial institutions, including the World Bank and IMF, which have expressed cautious optimism about Nigeria’s reform agenda.

The World Bank recently announced a separate $2.25 billion loan package to support fiscal reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s social safety net programmes, underscoring growing global confidence in the Tinubu administration’s policy direction.

Financial analysts suggest that multilateral backing could help ease liquidity constraints, stabilize the naira, and boost investor confidence — key ingredients for Nigeria’s recovery path in 2025 and beyond.

Looking Ahead

Despite the optimism, challenges remain. Inflation, which surged past 30% in mid-2025, continues to erode purchasing power, while unemployment and exchange rate volatility remain concerns for households and businesses alike.

Still, the AfDB’s support is expected to provide fiscal relief and technical assistance for Nigeria’s ongoing reforms, helping the country chart a more sustainable economic trajectory.

As Oyetunde concluded,

“Nigeria’s reforms are difficult but necessary. With coordinated support from partners like the AfDB, the outcomes will ultimately benefit all Nigerians.”

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.