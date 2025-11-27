AfDB Approves $500 Million Budget Support to Boost Nigeria’s Non-Oil Revenue and Energy Transition

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved $500 million in budget support to Nigeria’s Federal Government to strengthen non-oil revenues, expand fiscal space, and accelerate energy sector reforms.

The funding, confirmed in a press release by the AfDB, will finance the second phase of the Economic Governance and Energy Transition Support Programme, covering fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The policy-based programme aims to consolidate reforms and stimulate inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

“The second phase of the programme aims to accelerate structural reforms in the energy sector while supporting fiscal reforms to boost non-oil revenues and expand fiscal space,” the AfDB said.

Abdul Kamara, Director General of the AfDB’s Nigeria Office, explained that the new phase will build on the successes of the first, targeting critical sectors to ensure sustainable economic development.

Focus Areas of the Programme

The AfDB outlined three key areas of intervention:

Fiscal Policy Reforms – Strengthening public financial management, improving transparency, and enhancing efficiency in public spending.

Power Sector Reforms – Reducing energy poverty, expanding electricity access, improving governance, and attracting private investment. Energy Transition and Climate Action – Supporting implementation of Nigeria’s energy transition planthrough climate adaptation, mitigation measures, and energy-efficiency standards for appliances.

The programme will also assist Nigeria in updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2026–2030 period, aligning national policies with global climate commitments.

Beneficiaries

Direct beneficiaries include federal ministries, agencies, and councils such as the Federal Ministry of Power, Ministry of Finance, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Office of the Auditor General, Debt Management Office, National Climate Change Council, Ministry of Environment, and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Private businesses across states will also benefit from an improved investment climate, particularly in the energy sector, fostering opportunities for public-private partnerships.

As of October 31, 2025, the AfDB’s active portfolio in Nigeria comprised 52 projects totaling $5.1 billion, reflecting the bank’s continued commitment to the country’s sustainable development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.