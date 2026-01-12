Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

AFCON Semifinals Set: Can Nigeria Halt Morocco’s Home March as Salah, Osimhen and Mané Chase Glory?

ABUJA, Jan. 2026 (Naija247news) – The Africa Cup of Nations has reached its semifinal stage with little room left for surprises, but no shortage of heavyweight drama, as hosts Morocco prepare to test their continental dominance against a resurgent Nigeria, while Egypt and Senegal renew one of Africa’s most compelling modern rivalries.

With Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Sadio Mané all still in contention, AFCON 2025 now promises a climax befitting Africa’s elite—even as Morocco’s home advantage makes the Atlas Lions marginal favourites to lift the trophy in Rabat on Sunday.

Morocco: Hosts, favourites, and under pressure

World Cup semifinalists in 2022, Morocco enter Wednesday’s semifinal against Nigeria as Africa’s top-ranked side and remain unbeaten since their loss to South Africa at the previous AFCON.

Walid Regragui’s team have conceded just one goal in five matches, silencing doubts about their ability to cope with the psychological burden of hosting the tournament. Their 2–0 quarterfinal victory over Cameroon was widely viewed as their most authoritative display yet.

“We need to keep going one game at a time. We have not done anything yet,” Regragui insisted, resisting growing expectations after what he called a “historic” run.

Morocco have been boosted by the return to fitness of captain and reigning African Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi, while Brahim Díaz, the Real Madrid winger, has emerged as the tournament’s standout performer with five goals in five matches.

“He can become the best player in the world if he wants to,” Regragui said of Díaz.

The coach has also forcefully dismissed claims that Morocco are benefiting from favourable refereeing.

“We’re the team to beat. People will always look for excuses,” he said.

“The only advantage Morocco has is playing in front of 65,000 fans. Everything else is decided on the pitch.”

Despite their current strength, Morocco’s AFCON history remains modest. This is their first semifinal since 2004, and their lone continental title came in 1976, when they defeated Nigeria en route to lifting the trophy—nearly half a century ago.

Nigeria: Improved, dangerous, and defiant

Standing in Morocco’s path is a Nigeria side with unfinished business.

The Super Eagles returned to Morocco carrying the scars of a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in Rabat last November, a loss that ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup—a stunning absence for Africa’s most populous nation.

Yet their performances at this AFCON suggest that failure was an anomaly.

Runners-up at AFCON 2024, Nigeria are now the tournament’s top scorers with 14 goals, powered by former African Players of the Year Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Asked what has changed since the World Cup qualification collapse, coach Eric Chelle was blunt.

“Nothing,” Chelle said.

“This is the same team. The difference is they now understand what I want.”

Osimhen, playing in a protective mask, endured a barren run of seven AFCON matches without a goal before scoring in the group stage against Tunisia. He has since caught fire, netting four goals in his last four matches.

In a tournament short on upsets, Nigeria’s presence means four of Africa’s five top-ranked teams have reached the semifinals—the notable absentee being Algeria, eliminated by the Super Eagles in the quarterfinals.

Egypt vs Senegal: A final before the final

Even if Morocco overcome Nigeria, the final hurdle will be formidable.

The second semifinal in Tangier pits Egypt against Senegal, a rematch of the 2022 AFCON final, which Senegal won on penalties.

Ranked second in Africa and 19th globally, Senegal were widely considered Morocco’s biggest challengers before the tournament and now stand one win away from a third final in four editions.

The clash will also reunite former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, with enormous legacy stakes attached—particularly for Salah.

Despite winning almost every major club honour, the Egyptian captain has never won AFCON, losing finals in both 2017 and 2022.

“I have won almost everything, but this is the one I am waiting for,” Salah said after Egypt’s quarterfinal win over Ivory Coast.

Salah, who arrived at the tournament amid uncertainty at club level, has rediscovered joy with the Pharaohs, scoring four goals, the same tally as Osimhen.

Yet he is realistic about Egypt’s chances.

“We are the outsiders,” he said.

“Other teams have more players in Europe. Most of ours play in Egypt, and those abroad are not playing regularly.”

A fitting climax awaits

With four continental heavyweights, the last five African Players of the Year, and three of Africa’s most iconic forwards all still standing, AFCON 2025 now has exactly what it promised: the best versus the best.

Whether Morocco’s home momentum, Nigeria’s attacking firepower, Senegal’s experience, or Salah’s long-awaited redemption prevails, African football is guaranteed a final worthy of the continent’s rising global stature.