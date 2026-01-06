“AFCON 2025: Victor Osimhen Not Leaving Camp — Eagles Official Confirms ‘Family Issue’ Resolved”

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

A top Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) official has dismissed rumours suggesting that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is leaving the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) camp in Morocco following a brief on-field outburst against teammate Ademola Lookman.

The clarification came via FIFA- and CAF-accredited journalist Adepoju Samuel, who reported on X that the issue between the two forwards during Nigeria’s 4-0 round-of-16 victory over Mozambique has been fully resolved.

“The official said everything has been sorted since last night, and we are all good. There was no discussion about Osimhen leaving the tournament. The issue has been resolved as a family,” Samuel wrote.

The incident occurred in the 63rd minute of Monday’s match when Lookman missed a chance that could have set up Osimhen, prompting the Galatasaray striker to yell at his teammate. Footage shows Osimhen first pulling away from captain Wilfred Ndidi, pointing at Lookman, and shouting in pidgin, “No try am again,” meaning “do not try that again.”

Osimhen later asked to be substituted, making way for Moses Simon, and was briefly booed by fans. The display sparked criticism on social media, with Nigerian football fans questioning the striker’s attitude despite the team’s dominant performance.

However, Lookman posted pictures on Instagram on Tuesday alongside Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi, captioned “TOGETHER ALWAYS,” signaling that any misunderstanding had been resolved.

Both Eagles coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi also reassured fans that there is no ongoing conflict, urging Nigerians to continue supporting the team as they prepare for a quarter-final clash against either Algeria or DR Congo.

With team morale reportedly restored, all eyes are now on the Super Eagles’ next outing as they aim to maintain their winning form in AFCON 2025.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.