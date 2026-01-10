AFCON 2025: Super Eagles to Face Morocco in Semifinal Showdown

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Naija247news Sports Desk

Marrakesh, Jan. 10, 2026

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on hosts Morocco in a high-stakes AFCON 2025 semifinal after producing a composed 2–0 victory over Algeria in Friday’s quarterfinal clash in Marrakesh.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams secured Nigeria’s passage into the last four, setting up a blockbuster encounter against a Moroccan side buoyed by home support and strong tournament form.

Momentum on Nigeria’s Side

The Super Eagles dominated Algeria across key metrics, controlling possession, pressing high, and limiting the Desert Foxes to minimal attacking opportunities. Nigeria recorded 12 attempts on goal, including five on target, while Algeria failed to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

Osimhen once again proved decisive — opening the scoring early in the second half before turning provider for Adams’ composed finish that sealed the result.

Beyond the goals, Nigeria’s defensive discipline and tactical organisation stood out, with the backline absorbing late pressure and closing the game without conceding clear chances.

Morocco Awaits

Morocco, playing in front of home fans, represent one of the tournament’s toughest remaining obstacles. Their pace, technical quality, and familiarity with local conditions will test Nigeria’s balance between defensive solidity and attacking ambition.

The semifinal, scheduled for January 14, is expected to draw continental attention, pitting Nigeria’s physical intensity and transition play against Morocco’s possession-based approach.

Title Ambitions in Sight

With confidence growing and key players hitting peak form, Nigeria will head into the semifinal believing they can overcome the hosts and advance to the AFCON final.

For the Super Eagles, the mission is clear: maintain momentum, manage pressure, and take one decisive step closer to continental glory.