AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Face Hostile Rabat as Nigeria Battle Morocco for Final Spot

RABAT, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s Super Eagles are bracing for their toughest test of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they face tournament hosts Morocco in a high-stakes semi-final showdown under the floodlights of Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

With over 50,000 Moroccan fans expected to turn the stadium into a sea of red, the Super Eagles will once again be forced to silence a hostile crowd — a challenge they handled with composure in their quarter-final victory over Algeria.

Ndidi Suspended, Onyedika Steps In

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has made just one change to the team that dispatched Algeria 2–0, with Raphael Onyedika replacing suspended captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is sidelined after accumulating two yellow cards.

Onyedika, who impressed earlier in the tournament with two goals against Uganda, will anchor the midfield alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi, tasked with breaking up Morocco’s rhythm and launching transitions.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyedika, Onyeka, Iwobi; Adams, Osimhen, Lookman.

Morocco Unchanged, Confidence High

Morocco, chasing their first AFCON title since 1976, have retained the same starting XI that comfortably eliminated Cameroon. The Atlas Lions boast the tournament’s best defensive record, conceding just once in five matches.

At the heart of Morocco’s campaign is Brahim Díaz, the Real Madrid forward who has scored in every AFCON match so far and is widely regarded as the tournament’s standout performer.

Osimhen vs Hakimi: Battle of African Kings

The semi-final pits three African Footballer of the Year winners on one pitch — Victor Osimhen (2023), Ademola Lookman (2024), and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi (2025).

Osimhen, just two goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigeria scoring record, has shown maturity and teamwork after earlier tournament tensions, providing assists and leading from the front.

Nigeria’s Momentum vs Morocco’s Fortress

Nigeria enter the clash as AFCON’s most entertaining side, scoring more goals than any other team, while Morocco counter with discipline, structure, and ruthless efficiency.

Analysts note that while Morocco dominate possession and defend aggressively, Nigeria’s pace on the flanks and physical midfield could expose gaps — especially if the hosts overcommit under crowd pressure.

Senegal Await in the Final

Earlier in the day, Senegal booked their place in the final, edging Egypt 1–0 through a thunderous strike from Sadio Mané. The Teranga Lions now await the winner of this Nigeria–Morocco clash.

A Test of Nerves, Not Just Skill

For Nigeria, this semi-final is more than a football match. It is a test of composure, belief, and continental ambition — against a host nation buoyed by politics, pride, and passion.

Kick-off is 8pm GMT, and once again, Africa will be watching to see whether the Super Eagles can soar above the noise and return to the AFCON final.