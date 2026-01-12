AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle Lauded as Nigeria Soars to Semi-Final in Marrakech

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Victor Okoye, Naija247news Sports Desk

Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigerian football fans have showered praise on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech.

The win secured Nigeria’s record 16th AFCON semi-final appearance and set up a thrilling last-four clash against hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday.

Chelle, who recently marked one year at the helm, has been widely commended for transforming the Super Eagles into a disciplined, cohesive, and confident side. Fans say he has restored belief, identity, and purpose to the national team.

Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), described the victory as a reward for Chelle’s patience and planning.

“This Super Eagles team now plays with purpose, courage, and discipline. You can see organisation, teamwork, and hunger. This is not accidental,” Ladipo said, urging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to protect and support the coach.

Rev. Samuel Ikpea, NFSC National Chairman, added that Nigeria’s performance against Algeria brought joy to fans across the globe.

“This is football that unites the nation and lifts our spirits. Chelle has restored confidence, discipline, and mental strength to the Super Eagles,” Ikpea said, praising the players’ attitude and expressing optimism for the semi-final.

Lily Grace, UK-based entrepreneur and founder of Chat My Course Farmers’ Initiative International, hailed Chelle’s leadership.

“Strong leadership and clear vision can rebuild confidence in any team. What we see on the pitch reflects what discipline and planning can achieve in society,” she said, noting the performance inspires Nigerians in the diaspora.

Femi Oyelade, multimedia consultant in Abuja, emphasised the importance of supporting the coach, saying, “The progress shows planning and vision. Chelle deserves full support. This team gives our youth hope that excellence comes from teamwork and consistency.”

Fans across Nigeria echoed similar sentiments. Abdulrahman Sadiq of Kano described the team as “fearless, organised, and the best to watch in Africa,” while Chinedu Okafor of Anambra praised their unity, calling it the “Super Eagles identity we missed.”

Musa Bello from Katsina commended Chelle’s tactical approach, noting, “Beating Algeria this way shows Chelle deserves his flowers now. Win or lose, he should stay. Proper funding will take this team higher.”

With the semi-final against Morocco looming, the Super Eagles aim to continue their disciplined run and vie for a place in the 2025 AFCON final.