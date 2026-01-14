AFCON 2025: Senegal Power Past Egypt to Secure Final Ticket

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABIDJAN, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — Senegal have booked their place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a commanding 1–0 victory over Egypt in the first semi-final, ending the Pharaohs’ campaign with a performance many observers described as flat and uninspired.

Once again, Sadio Mané rose to the occasion, striking the decisive goal in the 78th minute with a fierce effort from outside the penalty area — a moment of quality that finally broke Egypt’s stubborn resistance.

Senegal in Total Control

Despite the narrow scoreline, the match was a one-sided affair. Senegal dominated possession, territory, and attacking intent from start to finish, pinning Egypt deep in their own half for long stretches.

The Teranga Lions created wave after wave of pressure, forcing Egypt into survival mode rather than genuine competition. Senegal’s midfield dictated the tempo, while their defence comfortably neutralised Egypt’s limited attacking threat.

Egypt Offer Little Resistance

Egypt’s performance raised serious questions. The seven-time African champions failed to register a single shot on target until the 84th minute, highlighting their lack of urgency and attacking imagination.

A late rally suggested brief desperation rather than belief, and by the time Egypt began to push forward, Senegal had already tightened their grip on the game.

The Pharaohs now turn their attention to Saturday’s third-place play-off, a far cry from their pre-tournament ambitions.

Senegal Await Final Opponent

With the victory, Senegal become the first team to qualify for Sunday’s AFCON final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final — a clash that could feature Nigeria or Morocco.

For Senegal, the result reinforces their status as one of Africa’s most complete sides: tactically disciplined, physically dominant, and led by a forward who continues to deliver in decisive moments.

As the tournament reaches its climax, all eyes now turn to the second semi-final to determine who will challenge Senegal for continental supremacy.