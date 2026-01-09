AFCON 2025: Senegal and Morocco March Into Semi-Finals

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Fès, Morocco – Senegal and Morocco booked their spots in the semi-finals of AFCON 2025 on Friday, advancing with hard-fought victories in their respective quarterfinals.

Senegal secured a tense 1–0 win over Mali in Tangier, with Iliman Ndiaye scoring in the 27th minute. The Teranga Lions defended resolutely, holding on for a hard-earned semi-final berth in what proved to be a tightly contested West African derby.

Hosts Morocco delighted home fans in Rabat, defeating Cameroon 2–0 to progress to the last four. Brahim Díazopened the scoring in the 26th minute, reacting quickest inside the six-yard box following a corner recycled by Ayoub El Kaabi. Ismaël Saibari doubled the lead in the 74th minute, slotting home a well-worked set-piece assisted by Nayef Aguerd.

Morocco’s victory was built on patience, control, and belief, hallmarks of coach Walid Regragui’s side, as the Atlas Lions finally overcame their AFCON knockout hoodoo against Cameroon on home soil. Cameroon, meanwhile, exited with pride, having produced another disciplined and courageous performance.

The remaining quarter-final matches are set for Saturday, with Egypt facing defending champions Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria clashing with Algeria, rounding out the semi-final line-up for Africa’s premier football tournament.

As the competition reaches its decisive stages, the quarter-finals have underscored the quality of favourites and the narrow margins that define AFCON football. After a thrilling group stage and intense round-of-16 matches, only eight teams remain in pursuit of the coveted trophy.