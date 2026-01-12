AFCON 2025: Salah Inspires Egypt to 3-2 Win Over Cote d’Ivoire, Sets Up Semi-Final Clash with Senegal

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Mohamed Salah starred as Egypt overcame holders Cote d’Ivoire 3-2 in a pulsating quarter-final at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech.

The victory booked the Pharaohs a semi-final clash against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga on Wednesday in Tangier, while hosts Morocco will face Nigeria in the other semi-final in Rabat, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament’s last four.

Omar Marmoush opened the scoring in the 4th minute with a precise finish from an Emam Ashour assist, giving Egypt an early lead. Ramy Rabia doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute with a perfectly timed header from a Salah corner.

Cote d’Ivoire pulled one back in the 40th minute when Yan Diomandé forced an own goal from Fatouh, reigniting tension before halftime. Salah restored Egypt’s two-goal cushion just after the break, firing a low shot following a sublime pass from Ashour to make it 3-1.

Guéla Doué reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, but Egypt’s defence, marshalled by goalkeeper El Shenawy, held firm against late Ivorian pressure. Salah’s leadership and creativity earned him the Man of the Match award.

“I am very happy and proud to play with these guys. We always want to bring joy to the Egyptian fans,” Salah said, acknowledging the challenge posed by the defending champions.

“It was a tough match. The Ivorians played like champions. We gave everything, and I’m happy we qualified. I always give my all and try to bring my experience to help the team. I tell my teammates to give everything from the first minute,” he added.

The Pharaohs’ win reinforces their status as Africa’s most decorated nation at the AFCON, combining attacking flair with efficiency and resilience.