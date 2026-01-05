AFCON 2025: Ruthless Super Eagles Thrash Mozambique 4–0 to Reach Quarterfinals

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Fez, Morocco — Nigeria delivered a commanding statement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night, dismantling Mozambique 4–0 at the Fez Stadium to storm into the quarterfinals with their most dominant performance of the tournament.

Goals from Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen (2), and Akor Adams sealed a one-sided Round of 16 clash, as the Super Eagles became the first team to score four goals in a single match at AFCON 2025, underlining their status as one of the tournament favourites.

The victory sets up a heavyweight quarterfinal showdown against the winner of the Algeria vs DR Congo tie.

Early Control, Clinical Finish

Nigeria asserted control from the opening exchanges, pressing high and pinning Mozambique deep in their half. The breakthrough arrived in the 20th minute after a slick team move, with Alex Iwobi threading a precise pass to Akor Adams, who squared for Ademola Lookman to fire home emphatically.

Five minutes later, Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s advantage. Lookman again played provider, delivering a dangerous ball into the box that Osimhen reacted quickest to, poking home from close range to cap a dominant opening spell.

By halftime, Nigeria’s superiority was clear, with Mozambique struggling to cope with the pace, movement, and physicality of the Super Eagles’ attack.

Osimhen at His Best

The second half began where the first ended. Just two minutes after the restart, Osimhen struck again, tapping in from point-blank range after Lookman danced past multiple defenders to square the ball across goal. The brace marked Osimhen’s second and third goals of the tournament, a timely reminder of his importance as Nigeria’s attacking spearhead.

With the game effectively settled, Nigeria continued to press, refusing to settle for a comfortable margin. Their hunger was rewarded in the 75th minute when Akor Adams capped a standout all-round performance with a goal of his own, powering a finish into the roof of the net after beating his marker inside the box.

Lookman ended the night with a goal and two assists, while Adams contributed a goal and two assists, underlining the depth and balance of Nigeria’s attacking unit.

Record-Breaking Night

The four-goal haul took Nigeria’s tally to 11 goals at AFCON 2025, the highest of any team in the tournament so far. It also marked a rare clean sheet for the Super Eagles, who had conceded in each of their group-stage matches.

Coach Eric Chelle rang the changes late on, withdrawing Osimhen to preserve him for the quarterfinals, while Nigeria comfortably saw out the closing minutes without alarm.

Mozambique, valiant but outclassed, were further hampered by injury concerns for goalkeeper Ernan Siluane, who required medical attention after conceding three goals.

Quarterfinals Beckon

With confidence surging and attacking rhythm fully restored, Nigeria now look firmly primed for the business end of the tournament. The Super Eagles’ blend of experience, pace, and finishing power will make them a daunting opponent as the knockout stages intensify.

If this performance is any indication, Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON title is gathering serious momentum.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.