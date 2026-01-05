AFCON 2025 Round of 16: Nigeria Super Eagles Set to Face Mozambique in Fez

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

FEZ, Morocco, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Mozambique in a Round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, aiming to continue their quest for a fourth continental title. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm WAT at Fez Stadium.

Nigeria’s dominant run

The Super Eagles advanced from Group C unbeaten, securing victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda. Their flawless group-stage performance, matched only by Algeria at the tournament, marked a strong response to missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Coach Eric Chelle, named best coach of the group stage, is expected to deploy his attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Samuel Chukwueze, supported by regular starters Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Stanley Nwabali, Frank Onyeka, and Akor Adams. Midfielder Raphael Onyedika, who scored twice against Uganda, is pushing for a starting role.

Mozambique’s challenging path

The Mambas qualified as one of the best four third-placed teams from Group F, winning only once against Gabon and losing two matches. Monday’s encounter marks Mozambique’s first-ever AFCON knockout appearance, while Nigeria brings significant experience to this stage.

Defensively, Mozambique face challenges, having failed to keep a clean sheet in all 18 of their previous AFCON matches. Their key threat comes from Geny Catamo, who has scored half of the team’s four goals at the tournament.

Historical context

Nigeria has historically dominated Mozambique, winning four of their five previous encounters, with one draw. Their most recent meeting was a 3–2 friendly victory in Portugal in 2023, and prior AFCON history includes a 3–0 win in 2010.

With a current FIFA ranking of 30, Nigeria are strong favourites against Mozambique, ranked 102nd, but the underdogs will aim to create a major upset in Fez.

Match details:

Fixture: Nigeria vs Mozambique

Stage: Round of 16

Competition: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Kick-off: Monday, 8 pm (WAT)

Venue: Fez Stadium, Fez, Morocco

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.