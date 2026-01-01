AFCON 2025: Round of 16 Fixtures Confirmed as Knockout Battles Begin in Morocco

Fès, Jan. 1, 2026 (NAN) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the Round of 16 fixtures for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, setting the stage for high-stakes knockout football following an intense group phase.

The knockout round will run from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, with two matches scheduled daily at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. across host cities in Morocco.

Tournament hosts Morocco will headline Sunday’s action in Rabat when they face Tanzania, one of the four best third-placed teams from Group C. Buoyed by home support, the Atlas Lions are chasing their first continental title in 50 years after finishing top of Group A.

Later on Sunday, South Africa will clash with Cameroon in Rabat in a headline encounter that pits Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos against the Indomitable Lions, the team he led to AFCON glory in 2017.

The Round of 16 opens on Saturday with 2021 champions Senegal taking on Sudan in Tangier, as the Teranga Lions seek to assert their pedigree early in the knockout phase.

Mali will face Tunisia later that evening in Casablanca, with the Eagles pursuing a maiden AFCON crown while the Carthage Eagles hope to rekindle memories of their 2004 triumph.

Seven-time champions Egypt, who have not lifted the trophy since 2010, will battle Benin in Agadir on Monday as the Pharaohs aim to end a long continental drought.

Nigeria, one of the standout performers in the group stage, will square off against Mozambique in Fès, targeting an improvement on their runner-up finish at AFCON 2023.

Tuesday’s fixtures will see Algeria confront DR Congo in Rabat, before defending champions Côte d’Ivoire close the Round of 16 against Burkina Faso in Marrakech.

CAF confirmed that the quarter-finals will be played on Jan. 9 and 10, while the final is scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

AFCON Morocco 2025 – Round of 16 Fixtures

Saturday, Jan. 3

Senegal vs Sudan – 4 p.m., Grand Stade de Tangier

Mali vs Tunisia – 7 p.m., Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca

Sunday, Jan. 4

Morocco vs Tanzania – 4 p.m., Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat

South Africa vs Cameroon – 7 p.m., Stade Al Medina, Rabat

Monday, Jan. 5

Egypt vs Benin – 4 p.m., Grand Stade d’Agadir

Nigeria vs Mozambique – 7 p.m., Complexe Sportif de Fès

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Algeria vs DR Congo – 4 p.m., Stade Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan, Rabat

Côte d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso – 7 p.m., Grand Stade de Marrakech

Peter Anene, Business Editor

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.