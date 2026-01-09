AFCON 2025 Quarterfinal: Algeria vs Nigeria Preview – A Clash of Defence and Attack

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakesh, Morocco – Africa’s most eagerly awaited AFCON 2025 quarterfinal takes place on Saturday at 5pm (16:00 GMT) at the Marrakech Stadium, where Nigeria will face Algeria in a showdown that promises a classic test of firepower against defensive discipline.

Algeria have been defensively near-impeccable throughout the tournament, conceding just once in four matches, while Nigeria have boasted the tournament’s most lethal attack, scoring 12 goals in the group and knockout stages.

The spotlight will fall on the Nigerian attacking duo Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, whose interplay has been pivotal, against Algeria’s resolute goalkeeper Luca Zidane and disciplined backline.

Osimhen-Lookman Feud

The Nigerian forward pairing attracted attention in the round of 16 clash against Mozambique, when Osimhen reportedly confronted Lookman over an on-field disagreement. The incident saw team captain Wilfried Ndidiintervene, though Osimhen was later substituted for Moses Simon. Both players have since reconciled, with Lookman describing Osimhen as his “brother,” and social media photos confirming their renewed camaraderie.

Coach Eric Chelle remained focused on football, refusing to elaborate on the incident:

“What happened on the pitch will stay in the group,” he said.

Route to the Quarterfinals

Algeria advanced unbeaten in the group stage, defeating Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea , before edging DR Congo 1–0 in extra time thanks to a spectacular strike from substitute Adil Boulbina .

Nigeria topped Group C with victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, followed by a dominant 4–0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16.

Semifinal Stakes

The winner of this clash will meet the victor of the Cameroon vs Morocco quarterfinal in the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday in Rabat.

Players to Watch

Algeria: Winger Riyad Mahrez (3 goals in 4 matches), forwards Ibrahim Maza and Anis Moussa , and goalkeeper Luca Zidane , son of French legend Zinedine Zidane.

Nigeria: Playmaker Ademola Lookman (3 goals, 4 assists), forward Victor Osimhen (3 goals), striker Akor Adams, captain Wilfried Ndidi, and midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Head-to-Head

Algeria and Nigeria have met 22 times, with Algeria holding a slight edge: 10 wins, 9 losses, and 3 draws. Historically, Algeria have been a bogey team for Nigeria at AFCON, including a 5–1 victory in 1990 en route to the title.

Predicted Lineups

Algeria: Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Ismael Bennacer, Fares Chaibi; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Mohammed Amoura

Nigeria: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayu-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman; Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen

This quarterfinal promises a compelling narrative of precision defence versus attacking flair, with both sides aiming to reach the semifinals and stake a claim for continental glory.