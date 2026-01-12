AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals Recap: Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal Set for Semi-Finals, Brahim Díaz Leads Golden Boot Race

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakech & Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-finals delivered drama, goals, and heartbreak as four nations — Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, and Senegal — booked their places in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a thrilling final-four showdown in Morocco.

Morocco Cruise Past Cameroon

Hosts Morocco continued their dominant campaign with a 2-0 win over Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Brahim Díaz opened the scoring with a decisive touch to Ayoub El Kaabi’s header in the 26th minute, before Ismaël Saibari sealed the victory. Díaz now leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in five matches, underlining his growing influence at AFCON 2025.

Nigeria Overcome Algeria in Marrakech

The Super Eagles of Nigeria booked a record 16th AFCON semi-final appearance with a 2-0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech. Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock, while Akor Adams sealed the win late, showcasing Nigeria’s lethal counter-attacking play. Coach Eric Chelle praised his team’s discipline, maturity, and belief, highlighting a squad now brimming with confidence ahead of a mouthwatering semi-final clash with hosts Morocco.

Egypt Edge Côte d’Ivoire in Thrilling Encounter

Seven-time champions Egypt secured their semi-final ticket with a 3-2 win over defending champions Côte d’Ivoire at the Grand Stade de Tanger. Omar Marmoush and Ramy Rabia had given the Pharaohs a 2-0 lead, but the Elephants fought back through an own goal by Fatouh and a strike by Guéla Doué. Mohamed Salah restored Egypt’s two-goal cushion in the second half and was named Man of the Match, cementing his reputation as a talismanic figure in African football.

Senegal Hold Off Mali

Senegal progressed after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali in Tangier. Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike proved decisive as the Teranga Lions displayed composure and tactical discipline to protect their slim lead, confirming their spot in the semi-finals against Egypt.

AFCON 2025 Golden Boot Standings

Brahim Díaz (Morocco) – 5 goals

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – 4 goals

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 4 goals

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) – 3 goals

Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire) – 3 goals

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – 3 goals

Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) – 3 goals

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali) – 3 goals

Other notable scorers include Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Akor Adams (Nigeria), and Bazoumana Touré (Côte d’Ivoire) with two goals each. The tournament has also seen 61 players score once, highlighting the attacking variety and balance across Africa’s elite sides.

Semi-Finals Preview

The semi-final fixtures promise excitement and high stakes:

Morocco vs Nigeria – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Senegal vs Egypt – Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier

Fans can expect tactical battles, superstar performances, and intense atmosphere as the tournament heads toward the January 18 final in Rabat. Morocco will rely on Díaz’s scoring touch and home advantage, while Nigeria’s discipline and counter-attack strategy under Chelle could pose a significant threat. Egypt, led by Salah, aim to continue their efficiency and attacking flair against Senegal’s resilient Teranga Lions.

With the quarter-finals showcasing talent, pedigree, and fine margins, the semi-finals are shaping up to be a thrilling climax to AFCON 2025.