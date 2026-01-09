AFCON 2025: Petković Backs Algeria to Extend Dominance Over Nigeria

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Fès, Morocco – Algeria coach Vladimir Petković has expressed confidence that the Fennecs possess the quality and mindset to maintain their unbeaten record against Nigeria as the two sides prepare to clash in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Petković emphasised that defensive discipline and attacking efficiency will be decisive against a strong Nigerian squad.

“Our mindset is strong. We are reliable and full of quality. Against Nigeria, every detail matters; we must defend and attack well, leaving nothing to chance,” he said.

The encounter will mark the 25th senior meeting between Algeria and Nigeria, with Algeria holding a slight historical edge. Nigeria’s most famous triumph over Algeria came in the 1988 AFCON when they won on penalties in Morocco.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez acknowledged the pressure of playing at home and expressed hopes of securing the continental crown, potentially in his final AFCON appearance.

“There is pressure to win at home. Only the best team will progress. I hope to make my last AFCON special by winning the trophy,” Mahrez said.

The match promises to be a tactical battle of defensive resilience against attacking firepower, as both sides aim to reach the semi-finals and keep their title ambitions alive.