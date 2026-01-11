AFCON 2025: PDP Congratulates Super Eagles on Algeria Victory, Backs Title Push

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Super Eagles on their “impressive and confidence-boosting” 2–0 victory over Algeria at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the performance as a source of national pride and renewed hope.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, PDP National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, said it was heart-warming to watch the Nigerian team dominate the encounter with authority, composure, and tactical clarity.

Naija247news reports that the Super Eagles edged the Atlas Lions of Algeria in a high-intensity quarterfinal clash, securing a place in the semifinals and reigniting hopes of continental glory.

Turaki praised the players for their discipline and unity, noting that Nigeria took control of the match from the opening whistle.

“From the blast of the opening whistle, the Super Eagles asserted firm control of the game, displaying remarkable tactical discipline, technical finesse, resilience, and stamina,” he said.

According to him, the victory left no doubt about the team’s determination, cohesion, and ability to compete at the highest level of African football.

He also commended the technical crew, highlighting their preparation and in-game management as key factors behind the convincing performance.

“Of particular note is the outstanding work of the coaching crew, whose strategic depth and technical competence were evident throughout the encounter. Their preparation and game management translated into a commanding performance that reflects a promising future for Nigerian football,” Turaki stated.

Expressing optimism ahead of the remaining fixtures, the PDP chairman said the party is hopeful the Super Eagles can sustain their momentum and go on to lift the AFCON trophy.

“We fervently pray that this renewed momentum carries the team all the way to lifting the coveted AFCON trophy, bringing joy to millions of Nigerians and helping to assuage the disappointment of our inability to secure a ticket to the Mundial,” he added.

The Super Eagles are now set for a decisive semifinal clash as they continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title.