AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Akor Adams Fire Nigeria Past Algeria Into Semifinals

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Naija247news Sports Desk

Marrakesh, Jan. 10, 2026 Nigeria booked their place in the AFCON 2025 semifinals with a commanding 2–0 victory over Algeria on Friday evening at the Stade de Marrakech, as Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams delivered decisive second-half goals.

The Super Eagles will now face hosts Morocco in the last four on January 14, continuing their impressive march toward continental glory.

Dominant Eagles Break Deadlock After the Break

After a goalless but dominant first half in which Nigeria created several clear chances, the breakthrough arrived just two minutes into the second half.

Left-back Bruno Onyemaechi delivered a perfectly weighted cross from the flank, which Victor Osimhen met with a clinical glancing header to beat Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane, sending Nigerian fans into celebration.

Algeria, chasing an equaliser, left gaps at the back — and Nigeria punished them.

Adams Seals It in Style

In the 57th minute, Nigeria doubled their lead through Akor Adams, finishing off a beautifully worked move initiated by Alex Iwobi and selflessly squared by Osimhen. Adams calmly rounded Zidane and rolled the ball into an empty net to put the contest beyond reach.

Nigeria continued to threaten, with Adams later striking the post, while Algeria struggled to test goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who remained largely untroubled throughout the match.

Tactical Discipline and Defensive Solidity

The Super Eagles managed the game expertly in the closing stages, absorbing pressure and frustrating the Desert Foxes. Defensive standouts Calvin Bassey and William Troost-Ekong ensured Algeria never found a way back, despite late substitutions and rising tempers.

The match ended with some heated exchanges, reflecting Algeria’s frustration as Nigeria comfortably saw out the contest.

What’s Next

Nigeria’s victory sets up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Morocco, with confidence high and momentum firmly on the Eagles’ side.

With Osimhen leading the line, midfield control improving, and defensive stability growing, Nigeria will head into the semifinals believing another AFCON title is within reach.