AFCON 2025: Onuachu, Dele-Bashiru Confident Ahead of Tunisia Clash

FÈS, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to secure victory against Tunisia in Saturday’s AFCON 2025 Group C clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

Onuachu acknowledged Tunisia’s strength but stressed that Nigeria’s squad depth and winning mentality provide a platform to challenge for continental glory.

“Nigeria is a great football country. Tunisia are strong too, but we have the players and squad to take our game to the next level,” Onuachu said, adding that the team approaches each match step by step.

Dele-Bashiru said competing in AFCON itself motivates the team, highlighting the importance of the Tunisia match in Nigeria’s bid to top Group C.

“It is an important game for us. If we want to top the group, we must do everything possible to get the job done,” he said, pledging versatility and full commitment in any role assigned by the coaching staff.

Both players emphasized discipline, respect for opponents, and adherence to tactical instructions as critical factors for success.

Nigeria and Tunisia enter the fixture as winners of their opening Group C matches, with the Super Eagles defeating Tanzania 2–1 and Tunisia overcoming Uganda 3–1. While Nigeria holds a slight historical advantage in AFCON encounters, the last match between the sides in 2021 ended in a narrow win for Tunisia.

“Past results will have little bearing; focus, discipline, and execution on the night will determine the outcome,” Onuachu and Dele-Bashiru said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, promising a closely contested West Africa–North Africa showdown. (NAN)

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.