AFCON 2025: Nigeria to Face Mozambique in Round of 16 Clash in Fez

Nigeria will face Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the conclusion of the group stage, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The knockout fixture will be played in Fez, Morocco, as the Super Eagles continue their push for a fourth continental title at AFCON 2025.

The confirmation came after the completion of Match Day Three on Wednesday night, which finalised the list of third-placed teams eligible for progression to the knockout stage.

Nigeria topped Group C with a perfect record of three wins from three matches, finishing ahead of Tunisia and Tanzania, and entering the Round of 16 with strong momentum and defensive solidity.

Mozambique qualified as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F, setting up a decisive encounter against the West African giants.

The Round of 16 matches will run from January 3 to January 6, 2026, across multiple Moroccan host cities, including Fez, Tangier, Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir and Marrakesh. The winners will advance to the quarter-finals scheduled for January 9 and 10.

A total of 16 nations progressed from the group stage:

Group A: Morocco, Mali

Group B: Egypt, South Africa

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Sudan

Group F: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique

Confirmed AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Fixtures (GMT)

Saturday, Jan. 3

Senegal vs Sudan — Tangier (16:00)

Mali vs Tunisia — Casablanca (19:00)

Sunday, Jan. 4

Morocco vs Tanzania — Rabat (16:00)

South Africa vs Cameroon — Rabat (19:00)

Monday, Jan. 5

Egypt vs Benin — Agadir (16:00)

Nigeria vs Mozambique — Fez (19:00)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Algeria vs DR Congo — Rabat (16:00)

Côte d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso — Marrakesh (19:00)

Knockout matches level after 90 minutes will proceed to extra time and, if necessary, penalty shootouts.

